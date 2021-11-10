Triumph Street Twin, Thruxton and Rocket 3 in special version but for one year only

Street Twin EC1

It starts with Street Twin EC1 Special Edition which takes its inspiration from the standard Street Twin, a modern classic powered by the 900 cm³ Bonneville twin-cylinder engine and characterized by a very traditional setting, tubular frame and rear suspension with two shock absorbers.

The difference is of an aesthetic nature and draws inspiration from the custom-classic culture of one of London’s most vital districts, the young and metropolitan East End. This particular version will be available from dealers starting January 2022 at a price of 9850 euros and will be available for one year only. It is characterized by the particular color with the two-tone Matt Aluminum Silver and Matt Silver Ice tank, finished with a thin hand-made silver piping and the brand’s graphics; it is a theme that is taken up on the side panels Matt Silver Ice with Street Twin Limited Edition decal and on the mudguards in Matt Aluminum Silver, and is enhanced by numerous black painted components such as the 10-spoke wheels, the headlight, the mirrors and the engine casings. For those who want to overdo it, the small fly screen is also available as an accessory.



Thruxton RS For those who want to exaggerate … even more in Hinckley they also got their hands on sport classic Thruxton RS, powered by the Bonneville twin-cylinder in the 1200 cm³ version, characterized by a sporty riding position and a quality suspension department, Showa 43 mm Ø upside-down fork and behind two Öhlins adjustable shock absorbers with separate tank. Like the Street Twin EC1, the Thruxton RS “Ton Up” Special Edition will be available for one year only, but here it starts in December and the price will be 18,050 euros ex-dealer. The name of the base model dates back to the victories of the first Bonneville in the legendary Thruxton 500 series, we were at the end of the 1950s, and is enriched by the memory of that 1969 TT in which British rider Malcolm Uphill was the first to run above the 100 mph average on a production bike. Those were the years of the “Ton Up Boys” teenagers, as the name of the bike itself recalls. The peculiarity is in the exclusive livery: Aegean Blue tank with Jet Black knee grooves and a light silver piping; Tail and front fender are in Fusion White, made more aggressive by the Carnival Red accent with “100” graphics. And then the Thruxton RS Ton Up badge on the Jet Black colored side panels, the Matt Aluminum Silver fork covers and black wheels, crankcase and shock absorber springs. If desired, the windshield in Aegean Blue is also available.