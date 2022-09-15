Tropical Depression 7 could become Storm Fiona between tonight and Thursday

The seventh tropical depression of the season could become Storm Fiona between tonight and Thursday, the National Hurricane Center estimated in its 5 p.m. interim bulletin.

Currently, The atmospheric phenomenon is maintained with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (mph) on its way to the Caribbean.

Exactly, the center of the tropical depression is located at latitude 16.8 and longitude 50.5, about 745 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Also, it is moving west near 13 mph.

“This general movement is expected to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move across the Leeward Islands on Friday night and Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.”says the weather report.

At the moment, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. However, the National Hurricane Center anticipated that it could place Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands under a tropical storm watch as early as tonight.

Regardless of its cyclonic development, intensity or trajectory, both the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service in San Juan anticipate a shower and thunderstorm event for the region that will begin as early as this Friday and could last through the weekend. , subject to moisture left behind by the system after passing through the area.

For his part, the meteorologist and interim director of the SNM, Ernest Moraleshe explained to The new day this morning that the good news regarding the analysis of this tropical wave is that the system will face shear winds and dry air during its journey towards the region, so this would prevent a rapid or significant strengthening before reaching Puerto Rico.