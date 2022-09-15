Tropical Depression Seven Could Become Storm Fiona

The 5 deadliest hurricanes in America in the 21st century 1:08

(CNN) — Tropical Depression Number Seven formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. ET update, and could strengthen into Tropical Storm Fiona later in the day or Thursday.



The system is located about 1,200 km east of the Leeward Islands and has 56 km/h winds with higher gusts. Tropical storm watches may be issued for parts of the Leeward Islands later Wednesday.

The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm (meaning 62 km/h or higher winds) by Wednesday night or Thursday as it gradually strengthens, then struggle to maintain that strength over the next few days.

Here are the 11 am AST Wednesday Key Messages for newly formed Tropical Depression #seven. A Tropical Storm Watch could be required for portions of the Leeward Islands later today. Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/2C52mgPlzj — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2022

The depression needs to reach tropical storm strength to earn a name.

The system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Friday as a minimal tropical storm bringing heavy rain and possible wind gusts.

This weekend, it could move near or over parts of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Early next week, the system is forecast to be near Hispaniola, where it will weaken from interaction with the island’s mountainous terrain.