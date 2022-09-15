News

Tropical Depression Seven Could Become Storm Fiona

(CNN) — Tropical Depression Number Seven formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. ET update, and could strengthen into Tropical Storm Fiona later in the day or Thursday.

The system is located about 1,200 km east of the Leeward Islands and has 56 km/h winds with higher gusts. Tropical storm watches may be issued for parts of the Leeward Islands later Wednesday.

The tropical depression can be seen in this satellite image from Wednesday morning. Credit: NOAA

The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm (meaning 62 km/h or higher winds) by Wednesday night or Thursday as it gradually strengthens, then struggle to maintain that strength over the next few days.

The depression needs to reach tropical storm strength to earn a name.

The system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Friday as a minimal tropical storm bringing heavy rain and possible wind gusts.

This weekend, it could move near or over parts of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Early next week, the system is forecast to be near Hispaniola, where it will weaken from interaction with the island’s mountainous terrain.

