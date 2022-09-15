Tropical Storm Fiona could be felt in the Dominican Republic from Sunday

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC, for its acronym in English) predicted this Thursday that the eastern part of the Dominican Republic could be affected by heavy rains, due to the advance of tropical storm Fiona.

This according to the content in Public Notice #4 of the NHC, where they warn that downpours can potentially create flash floodsas well as cases of landslides on high ground.

In addition, they reported that they expect that, at the speed that Fiona is moving, it will approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, while it crosses Hispaniola early next week.

In its most recent update, the NHC indicated that the aforementioned natural phenomenon was about 875 kilometers east of the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles.

Likewise, they affirmed the tropical storm moving west about 20 kilometers per hour (km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h that extend up to 220 km east of the center of the phenomenon.