Tuscany is preparing for the Day of Remembrance with a training course for teachers

Tuscany is preparing to remember the Day of Remembrance of 2022 through a path of approaching the anniversary of January 27 which includes a course aimed at secondary school teachers of the second grade to provide materials and analysis tools suitable for the elaboration of didactic proposals for students. As per tradition, in fact, this edition does not include the Train of Memory but the Meeting, where students can listen to the testimonies of the Shoah and deportation.

The course, free and online, is entitled “Discriminate, imprison, annihilate. Fascist Italy in the Europe of the Third Reich“And investigates, a century after the founding of the national fascist party, on the role and responsibility that the Mussolini regime had in preparing the ideal, political and cultural terrain that led to the genocide of the Jewish population, of Roma and Sinti, to the physical elimination of opponents.

“In order not to forget and pass on to the younger generations the shame of the darkest years of our history so that they can never be repeated again – explains the councilor for education and the culture of memory Alessandra Nardini – we have the duty to make known fully what was the horror of the Shoah, of the persecution of dissidents and minorities wanted and implemented by Nazi-fascism“. “This year – goes on Nardini – we have tried to go even deeper, and in particular to promote an analysis of the reasons and events that opened the way to that abyss of humanity. In the wake of what has already been achieved in previous years, we want our contribution to the culture of Memory to provide students with the tools to fully analyze the madness of the ideology at the basis of Nazi-Fascism to ensure that today our guard is never lowered in the face of the re-emergence of dangerous regurgitations of racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism and any other form of discrimination. Knowledge and Memory are the most effective vaccines we have and we must promoteAnd”.

From 7 October

Starting from October 7 next, the course is promoted by Tuscany region in partnership with Regional school office of Tuscany And Tuscan Historical Institute of Resistance and Contemporary Age. To realize it is the Museum Foundation and Documentation Center of the Deportation and Resistance of Prato – Places of Tuscan Memory. It will be divided into six lessons, reserved for teachers, and in a series of “dialogues” open to all. It will have among the speakers some of the leading experts and scholars of these issues such as Dianella Gagliani, Nicola Labanca, Marco Palla, Paolo Pezzino, Frediano Sessi.

“Given the importance that the Day of Remembrance has from a historical, cultural and social point of view, the Regional School Office of Tuscany – declares its director Ernesto Pellecchia – activated a widespread diffusion of the action promoted by the Region of Tuscany in secondary schools in Tuscany. In fact, the initiative is considered to be of extreme value both for the aspects of a training nature and for the possibility of transferring it to teaching practice. The lessons held by university professors, which provide for the comparison between experts and students, are, in my opinion, of particular relevance since they intend to offer professional tools suitable for planning educational activities in the school environment; this way of conducting, which involves retracing the issues related to the history of fascism inserted in the broader European context, will undoubtedly favor the conscious processing of documentary sources and the results of historical research “.

Lessons and testimonials

Camilla Brunelli, director of the Deportation Museum Foundation, gives some details on how the lessons are developed: “After last year’s online course for teachers in Tuscany which was very successful, this year too a path of knowledge and study for teachers of secondary schools of second grade was organized in approach to the Day of Memory 2022: this time on Fascist Italy in the Europe of the Third Reich with lectures held by some of the leading experts on the subject such as Dianella Gagliani, Nicola Labanca, Marco Palla, Paolo Pezzino and Frediano Sessi. The lessons will alternate with ‘Dialogues between past and present’ in which some aspects will be deepened and issues addressed also with reference to current events. For January 27, 2022, testimonies and video interviews of survivors of the Shoah and deportation are scheduled for live streaming for students. “.

“20 years have passed since the first initiatives for the Day of Remembrance – he remembers Ugo Caffaz, consultant to the councilor Nardini on policies for memory and soul since the first edition, in 2002, of the Tuscan train -. Since the beginning, the Tuscany Region has focused on the training of teachers and, through them, of students. ‘If understanding is impossible, knowing is necessary’: this approach has guided us until today and, we hope, also for the future. Witnesses such as Marcello Martini deported politician at the age of 14, Andra and Tatiana Bucci deported at 4 and 6 for the “race” were fundamental, and so did the writer Edith Bruck. In recent years, the Train of Memory, the first in Italy, has brought six thousand students and 700 teachers to Auschwitz; thousands of students met the witnesses in religious silence. The seminars, carried out with the collaboration of the universities, were attended by personalities such as Bauman, Oz, Yehoshua, Grossman and scholars such as Enzo Collotti. All this is documented“.

Speaking of the next edition of the Meeting of Memory, Caffaz adds: “The pandemic hasn’t deterred us either. The creation of a virtual train made it possible to reach practically all schools in Tuscany. This year we will follow this path again and what was a Summer school one week before each trip, now lasts four months from October to next January 27, to the Day of Remembrance which will see an initiative still remotely, hoping that it is the last! “.

To complement the training course for teachers, students and teachers will be able to count on a rich offer of additional archival and research material. On the occasion of the sixty years since the trial of Adolf Eichmann, considered the main operative responsible for the extermination of Jews in Nazi Germany, the new online format of “The process. Adolf Eichmann in judgment 1961-2011“, historical-documentary exhibition created by Berlin institutions whose Italian edition was financed by the Tuscany Region as part of the initiatives dedicated to the “Day of Remembrance 2012” and curated by the Museum Foundation of Deportation and Resistance – Places of Tuscan Memory of the exhibition.

Furthermore, on the web pages of Regione.toscana.it, it is possible to use thevideo archive from twenty years of work of the Tuscany Region on the Day of Remembrance. An important work carried out in collaboration with Fondazione Sistema Toscana, which offers the possibility of accessing the entire audiovisual documentation in which the testimonies of the survivors stand out, together with the interviews and interventions of personalities from culture and entertainment including Steven Spielberg, Roberto Saviano, Abraham B. Yehoshua, Helga Schneider, Edith Bruck, Amos Oz.

The archive can be reached at the following link: https://www.regione.toscana.it/storiaememoriedel900/giorno-della-memoria/video

The initiatives of the Tuscany Region linked to the Day of Remembrance are part of the project Giovanisì, the regional project for the autonomy of young people.

For info: Formazione@museodelladeportazione.it