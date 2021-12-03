TV Guide Saturday 4 December 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Commercial break –

TV guide Saturday 4th December 2021

What’s on TV tonight? The TV Guide Saturday 4th December: in the first part you will find the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, then there are spaces dedicated to free-to-air TV series and pay channels, to films and entertainment and sports on air tonight. The appointment with Dancing with the stars continues on Rai 1, while on Canale 5 the first of 3 evenings with Claudio Baglioni entitled Uà debuts, on Rai 2 the fourth season of SWAT, on Rai 3 Le Parole and Sapiens.

Rai 1

6:45 pm The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Dancing with the Stars (at 23:50 Tg1 5 min)

00:30 A chef in the ward



Rai 2

19:40 FBI 3 × 11

20:30 Tg2

21:05 SWAT 4 × 11-12 1st Tv

22:40 Clarice 1 × 10 1st Tv

23:35 Tg2 Dossier

Rai 3

19:30 TG Region

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 Words of the week

21:45 Sapiens

23:40 TgR + World

00:20 One day in the district court



Channel 5

18:45 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:40 Strip the news

21:44 A man of various ages

00:55 Tg5 Special

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 14

20:30 NCIS 6

21:20 How to Train Your Dragon

A fantastic adventure set in the world of the Vikings. The great friendship between little Hiccup and a feared dragon

23:20 How to Train Your Dragon 2

How to Train Your Dragon Sequel. Hiccup encounters dragon hunters, discovering that there is a renegade who is gathering an army of beasts to serve him.

Network 4

19:35 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent

21:30 Octopussy Octopus operation

East Berlin. Bond’s new operation concerns an illicit trafficking in valuables that conceals a dramatic objective: to detonate a nuclear device

00:30 Showtime

Brilliant action-comedy with the couple Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. Two policemen, very different from each other, will be the protagonists of a reality show.

La7

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 Versailles 3 × 01-02-03

1:00 TG La7

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:15 Matire Chocolatier – Talents in challenge

20:15 GP of Saudi Arabia

21:30 Christmas in Vienna

In Vienna for a prestigious Christmas concert, an established musician rediscovers a passion for her work and a new love.

23:15 A prince for Christmas

A pediatrician meets an old high school flame in the hospital. She discovers that it is a prince and that she is still in love with him.

Nine (Sky 149)

20:00 Brothers of Crozza

21:25 The Whole Truth – The crime of Garlasco

23:40 Disappeared into thin air – The Elena Ceste case

TV Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Saturday 4 December 2021

Free-to-air TV series

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 A professor 1 × 07-08

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 A professor 1 × 07-08 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot Morte sul Nile

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot Morte sul Nile Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 4 × 05-06

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 4 × 05-06 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus Blood and sand

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Paris Police 1900 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 21:15 The Lost Symbol 1 × 07-08

(ch. 112) 21:15 1 × 07-08 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden 1 × 17 1st tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 17 1st tv Fox (ch. 114) at 21:00 American Dad 12 × 11-12 + Impeachment American Crime Story 3 × 08

(ch. 114) at 21:00 12 × 11-12 + 3 × 08 Premium Crime (ch. 118) 9.15 pm Training Day 1 × 11-120

(ch. 118) 9.15 pm 1 × 11-120 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Two men and a half 9 × 05-06 + Superstore 6 × 03-04

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 9 × 05-06 6 × 03-04 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Brave 1 × 05-06

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Click here for the Prime Video catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the StarzPlay catalog Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog Here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog Here for the RaiPlay catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (call 20 dtt 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm 10000 BC

The director of “Independence Day” directs a film set at the dawn of civilization, about the intrepid journey of a hunter from a primitive tribe.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The golden men

Luigi the Playboy works at the post office and decides to organize, with his friend Luciano and his colleague Alvise, a robbery on the security van that he drove for many years. The entry of some criminals into the plan, however, complicates things. 11.10pm Babylon Berlin 3 1st Tv

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Blood Diamond

Set against the backdrop of the chaos of the civil war that devastated Sierra Leone in the 1990s, the film tells the story of Danny Archer, a former mercenary from Zimbabwe, and Solomon Vandy, a fisherman from the village of Mende.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Eddie the Eagle – The Courage of Madness

The true story of British skier Eddie Edwards and his charismatic coach Bronson Peary, on the verge of triumph in Calgary 1988.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The sisters

Diana leaves Rome to return to her sister Marta, who has been married to Alex for a few years. Although very much in love with her husband, the woman has a lover with whom she meets regularly in a hut. Diana takes advantage of this situation to regain the exclusive affection she had for her sister.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 A love of Witch

A mysterious woman arrives in a small town. Everyone thinks she is a witch and wants to hunt her, until she starts helping some community members solve their problems.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 You can do amigo

Western with Bud Spencer. A good-hearted wanderer must protect a child, heir to an oil-rich land, from a gang of thugs.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Wolfman

Remake of “The Wolf Man” and Academy Award winner. With Benicio Del Toro, Antony Hopkins and Emily Blunt. The anthropomorphic beast returns to howl.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm And We as Str *** i stood and watched

Here the review

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm A secret between us

The Taylors couldn’t better represent the typical successful American family. However, on the occasion of a trip for a family reunion, a tragic accident changes everyone’s life.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Christmas with Bob

James and the cat Bob live peacefully thanks to the success they received after the publication of the book. However, James becomes the target of an animal protection investigation, which threatens to take his beloved cat away from him at Christmas.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Tarzan

Tarzan was born in the wild African desert and raised by the sweet gorilla Kala. When a British expedition enters the jungle, the boy meets the beautiful Jane and discovers that, like her, he is human. Torn between love and the gorilla family, he is threatened by the hunter Clayton.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The Bourne Legacy

Outcome’s agent, Aaron Cross, who survived the closure of the program, or the physical elimination of all its components, must detoxify from the drugs he was forced to take to improve his physical performance.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Cub Small Prey

A 12-year-old with a vivid imagination leaves for a scout camp convinced he will meet a legendary monster. Once there, he discovers something extremely dangerous and his companions are eliminated one after the other.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The scent of wild grass

Rural Ireland frames the amorous disputes between the stubborn Rosemary and the shy Anthony, who cannot confess his feelings to her.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Disobedience

New York photographer Ronit Krushka flies to London after learning of the death of her father, a member of the Orthodox Jewish community who avoided her decades earlier for her lesbianism.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Bad Neighbors

A young couple has just had a child and is forced to live next to a college fraternity.

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Lethal weapon 2

Police Couple Must Protect Witness In Drug Trafficking Trial Attending Boss, Protected By Immunity

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm St. Vincent

Comedy with Bill Murray and Melissa McCarthy. A 12-year-old, after his parents’ divorce, forms a bizarre friendship with Vincent, the grumpy neighbor

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Perfect strangers

A game between friends: sharing the contents of your mobile phone will break the balance, friendships and marriages



For all other Films, Documentaries of the channels Sky here the TV Guide

TV Guide Saturday 4th December 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23) 9.15 pm Building 3 story of an absurd intent

(ch. 23) 9.15 pm Building 3 story of an absurd intent La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip

(ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 19:30 Bake Off Italia + 21:20 Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 19:30 Bake Off Italia + 21:20 Lives at the limit Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) at 21:00 Universe under X-rays 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) at 21:00 Universe under X-rays 1st Tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Shark Week Package

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Shark Week Package Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house of the GF

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house of the GF SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm X Factor 15 × 12

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm X Factor 15 × 12 Crime + Investigation (ch 119) 9.00 pm Crimes Criminal Families + Cold Case Unresolved Cases

(ch 119) 9.00 pm Crimes Criminal Families + Cold Case Unresolved Cases Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Troublemakers The Story of Land Art

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Troublemakers The Story of Land Art Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Witness 9 × 08 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Witness 9 × 08 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Kenya 1st tv

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Kenya 1st tv Blaze (ch. 124) 20:00 Alone + 21:50 WWE Hunt for the treasures of Wrestling

(ch. 124) 20:00 Alone + 21:50 WWE Hunt for the treasures of Wrestling Comedy Central (ch. 128) 9:00 pm Zelig C-Lab

(ch. 128) 9:00 pm Zelig C-Lab MTV (ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies lies and strategies

(ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies lies and strategies Red shrimp (ch. 132) at 21:05 This land is my land + Vito with his family + Giorgione’s alphabet

(ch. 132) at 21:05 This land is my land + Vito with his family + Giorgione’s alphabet The F (ch.135) 9.05 pm Celebrity readers

(ch.135) 9.05 pm Celebrity readers Sky Sport Uno / DAZN 8.45 pm Naples – Atalanta

Football 21:00 Lens – PSG

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Films, Tv Series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

– Commercial break –