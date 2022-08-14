Two captivating films with Nicolas Cage to watch on Netflix

Nicola Coppolaknown as Nicolas Cage He is one of the most important actors in Hollywood, this is due to his extensive filmography, characterized by his extravagant and exaggerated performances.

His career began in the 80’s where he acted in several movies of his uncle Francis Ford Coppolabut in 1990 he became known for participating in more commercial films such as With Air, Snake Eyes Y Counterface. In 1995 she starred leaving las vegasbased on the life of screenwriter John O’Brien, and for his performance he won an Oscar and a Golden Globe. And in 2002 he stood out again for playing the brothers Charlie and Donald Kauffman in adaptation. For his participation in this dramatic comedy he was nominated for the Oscar for best actor for the second time.

The actor comes from a family of actors

However, his career in the 2000s began to decline and he participated in films whose quality in the script and in the acting were a bit questionable. The actor at the time was one of the highest grossing in the industry, but due to his expensive and eccentric tastes, he had to take roles in any project that paid him, they were mostly mediocre stories.

He has currently participated in box office successes, which in turn were praised by critics, such as the animated film Spider-Man: A new universe. And in 2022 it premiered the weight of talent in which he plays himself and where he shares the screen with Pedro Pascal. In turn, several of his most striking and interesting films are available on Netflix. In this note we will mention two of the films to enjoy this charismatic actor.

The Croods (2012)

The Croods is an animated film that had very positive responses from critics, it was also a success among viewers. The cast that lends its voice to the characters is composed of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds Y Catherine Keener.

The story follows the prehistoric family the Croods who live in caves, but an earthquake destroys their house forcing them to travel and find a new home. Father Grud Crood is strict, stubborn and does not let his children explore on his own, meanwhile Eep, his daughter, is just as stubborn as he is and is a rebellious teenager who wants more independence to explore the world. world. Often these personalities will collide and in her new adventure in search of a home she will highlight her differences, but at the same time will unite the whole family.

Reckoning (2019)

Cage is not afraid of action since he has participated in countless films of this genre in his long filmography. And in Reckoning returns to action starring Frank Carver, a former member of the mafia who, after several years in prison for a crime he did not commit, is released and decides to take revenge on those responsible. Also, when he gets out of prison he resumes his relationship with his son who implores him to leave the past behind.

Cage is trying to get his career back on track to return to the success and popularity he had in the 90s and early 2000s. And while the film meets the expectations of the genre, it doesn’t delve too deeply into the story or the characters. In any case, it is a great option to enjoy the weekend and see this beloved and iconic actor again.

