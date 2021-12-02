two lazy friends on the track in an exclusive preview clip of the film, now in cinemas

Caro Evan Hansen arrives today, an adaptation by Stephen Chbosky of the famous musical with Ben Platt, who is also the protagonist of the film with Amy Adams and Julianne Moore. On the occasion of the release, we show you a funny and tender clip in an exclusive preview.

Two boys with a bit of a nerd look are running, or rather walking, on the school’s athletics track. They are two high school students and they speak of a misunderstanding. One is wearing glasses and the other, who is almost stammering, seems particularly insecure. The first is witty, and the duet creates an almost comical scene. The scene, however, belongs to a film that isn’t exactly a comedy, but a bittersweet tale starring a teenager with a social anxiety disorder. Is called Evan Hansen and the film tells its story Dear Evan Hansen.

Caro Evan Hansen’s creative team

Dear Evan Hansen is the 2015 adaptation of the musical “Dear Evan Hansen”, with music and words by Benj Pasek And Justin Paul and booklet by S.teven Levenson. He thought about directing the transposition Stephen Chbosky, a director who is very good at exploring the insecurities and anxieties of adolescents, as shown by his debut film We are infinite, inspired by the epistolary novel “Wall boy” and performed by Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller. Chbosky also signed the tender Wonder with Jacob Tremblay, also taken from a book.

The musical that is the basis of Dear Evan Hansen won both Tony Award and Emmy Award, and from the show the film borrowed a lot of the lead performer Ben Platt as much as the author Steven Levenson, author of the screenplay. There is no shortage of music by Pasek And Paul, to which we owe famous songs such as “You Will Be Found”, “Waving Through a Window”, “For Forever” And “Words Fail”, which we punctually listen to in 137 minutes of images. Next to Platt they recite Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, DeMarius Copes.

The plot of Caro Evan Hansen

And we come to the plot of Dear Evan Hansen, which arrives in theaters today, December 2, 2021, and is distributed by Universal Pictures.

As we said, the film is about a high school student named Evan Hansen who does not have many friends due to a social anxiety disorder but who would like to be accepted by school friends, who however are very busy with their joyful and hectic life. One day, a classmate of his who mocked him and wrote his name on his arm in a cast takes his own life, and Evan he is mistaken for his only friend. Far from clearing up the misunderstanding, Evan it lends itself to fiction, but managing to open up and earn the esteem and trust of many people.

Caro Evan Hansen’s exclusive preview clip

And here is the exclusive preview clip of Dear Evan Hansen, in which Ben Platt reads with Nick Dodani, which we remember in the TV series Atypical.