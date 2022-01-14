two owners are back in the group!

Luciano Spalletti recovers pieces in view of the championship match against Bologna scheduled for Monday 17 January at 18:30. The Naples has released on the official website the official report of the training held in Castelvolturno, there are two important recoveries for the Certaldo coach:

“In the aftermath of the defeat against Fiorentina in Italian Cup which forced the Azzurri to be eliminated, the team returned to Castelvolturno for training and to better prepare for Monday’s match against Bologna.

After the match against the Fiorentina in the Italian Cup, the Naples resumed training this morning at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. The Azzurri are preparing the match against Bologna scheduled for Monday 17 January at 18.30 for the 22nd matchday of Serie A.

I work in the gym for those who went to the pitch yesterday while the rest of the group, after a first phase of activation and strength circuit, played on a small pitch and practiced shots on goal.

Osimhen did the whole session as a group.

Mario Rui, following the post Covid-19 visits, carried out the training in a group.

Insigne has undergone therapies. Ospina tomorrow he will undergo checks “.