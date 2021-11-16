UCI Cinemas – The magic of Christmas returns to theaters with many new releases
UCI Cinemas launches the comeback campaign, the magic of Christmas, with the release of highly anticipated titles such as Ghostbuster: Legacy, Encanto, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sing 2 and much more. Let’s find out all the details together!
UCI Cinemas – The magic of Christmas is back
With the advent of the upcoming holidays, the magic of Christmas returns to the big screen at Uci Cinemas! In fact, the Circuit launches the campaign with the aim of reminding all spectators that the multiplexes of the UCI Circuit are still the ideal place to fully experience the emotions of films and Christmas.
The capacity finally returned to 100% and among the titles we will find the November 18 Ghostbuster: Legacy.
The November 24 instead it will land in the halls Encanto, the animated feature film made by Walt Disney Animation Studios, while the December 15 it will be the turn of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new chapter of the saga starring Tom Holland.
We then move on to December 23 with Sing 2: Stronger and stronger, the animated film that once again sees Buster Moon and his clique struggling with organizing a show.
Much more
But not, however, also other highly anticipated titles such as House of Gucci, Who framed Santa Claus? And Diabolik outgoing from December 16.
Not to mention the January 1st, day when it will arrive on the big screen too The Matrix Resurrections, the new chapter in the saga that marks the return of Neo with Keanu Reeves. Also starting from the first of the year they will also be screened Belli Hello, with Pio and Amedeo, And Me against you The Film – Lost in time.
A great gift
Uci has also thought about possible Christmas gifts with Cinefans, the prepaid cards with 5 admissions at a discounted price!
In short, months full of new content await us to be enjoyed! Let us know what your favorite movie is!
