Ukraine, a nuclear medicine plant in Kharkiv hit. The drama of the cities, the Russian siege on Kiev is tightening – News

ROME. Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) that a nuclear research facility producing radioisotopes for medical and industrial purposes was damaged by Russian bombing in the city of Kharkiv. and he also says he is convinced that there will be a negotiation for a ceasefire

This was stated by the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, stressing that the bombings did not cause any increase in radiation levels at the site. “We must act now to avoid a nuclear accident in Ukraine that could have serious consequences for health and the environment. We cannot afford to wait,” said Grossi.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian intelligence services claim to have killed Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov, deputy commander of the 41st Russian Joint Army, in Kharkiv, during a fight in Kharkiv. The news, whose veracity cannot be independently verified, is relaunched by various Ukrainian social media including the Kyiv Independent, which on Twitter explains how Gerasimov was decorated “for having conquered Crimea”.

Western countries confront each other on the issue with new sanctions, while Moscow places them on a black list of “hostile” nations. There is also discussion on the stop to imports of Russian gas and oil, but on this point there is still no shared position. Demonstrations and declarations for peace also continue, all over the world.

Ukrainian President Zelensky relaunches his appeal to the West.

Ukraine enters today, March 8, the 13th day of war and the exhausted cities and under siege they hope for the truce announced by the Russians this morning, the fourth after three consecutive falls on deaf ears.

After a night of apparent decrease in violence on the ground – but in which a radiological medical center was hit, without consequences -, the Moscow Ministry of Defense announced humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Kiev from 9 local (8 Italian) , Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, arousing some hope after the stalemate of the latest attempts for which Moscow and Kiev have exchanged accusations of sabotage.

The Pentagon yesterday said it noticed very little movement in Russian troops on the ground. But the night had opened with the news of explosions in Odessa, which has been awaiting the Russian attack for days.

As Kiev also awaits, where the Russians are gathering their forces, awaits the final offensive on the capital. In Mariupol the siege has lasted for a week now and the 200,000 souls who live there – in the words of Human Rights Watch – are “trapped in a frozen nightmare without water or light and live under the constant threat of Russian bombing”.

In the unnerving wait, the Ukrainian president, with yet another video message, wanted to reiterate that he was in Kiev: “I am staying here, I am staying in Kiev, in Bankova (the presidential offices), without hiding and without fear of anyone. win this war, “he thundered, accusing the enemy of using” medieval tactics “to punish the Ukrainians.

In the meantime, the IAEA has announced that another dangerous site has been hit, after the night of global terror due to the fire at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant: a research facility that produces radioisotopes for nuclear medicine has been damaged by Russian bombings near in Kharkiv, said the secretary general of the agency, Rafael Grossi, who however specified that there are no leaks of radioactive materials.

During the night, the direction of the Ukrainian military intelligence service announced that a senior Russian military commander was killed in combat in Kharkiv: General Vitaly Gerasimov, 45, deputy commander of the 41 / a Russian Army, decorated for operations in the second Chechen war. in Syria and Crimea in 2014. If the news is confirmed – in the meantime the Bellingcat investigation agency has confirmed it and the Guardian has relaunched it – it is the second Russian general killed by the Ukrainians in a week. A few days ago, in fact, the same Russian media confirmed the killing in Ukraine of the deputy commander of operations, General Andrei Sukhovetsky, also deputy commander of the 41 / m Army.

Pending the fourth round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegates, the meeting in Antalya is expected for Thursday, the first since the war, between the two enemy foreign ministers, the Russian Serghei Lavrov and the Ukrainian Dmytro Kuleba . The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, proves mediation this time after the silence that has fallen on the attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

And while sanctions on Russia are tightening more and more and in the United States a bipartisan agreement in Congress to boycott Russian oil could see the light, today President Emmanuel Macro and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz – announced the Elysée – they will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a videoconference summit. The hope is that Beijing, a strategic ally of Moscow, can try something. If not a mediation initiative, let China at least exercise its influence on the Russian ally.

Loud explosions were heard in the evening in the port city of Odessa, the BBC correspondent reports. “We just heard three or four loud explosions coming from the west. We were told it was the Ukrainian defense system that shot down incoming Russian missiles launched from one of the numerous warships located off the coast here.”

“I’m staying here, I’m staying in Kiev, in Bankova (the building that houses the presidential offices, ed), without hiding and without fear of anyone. This is to win this war, “said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who returns to be seen in a new video released tonight on Telegram, quoted by local media.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced a ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine from 9 (8 am in Italy) for the evacuation of civilians from Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol. This was stated by the Moscow Ministry of Defense, quoted by TASS. The humanitarian corridors had already been announced this morning, but then they were not put in place with mutual accusations of sabotage. In reality, the Russian option of evacuating Ukrainian civilians to Russia and Belarus is clearly unacceptable for Kiev.

“Small positive developments in improving logistics for humanitarian corridors.” The drama of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians trapped under Russian bombing is all contained in these meager statements by Kiev negotiator Mikhaylo Podolyak.

At the end of the third round of talks with Moscow in Belarus in the Bialowieza Forest area, which lasted nearly four hours, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser took home only the faint hope of a temporary understanding on creating exits for civilians from cities under attack , which Moscow would only concede to the hostile territories of Russia and Belarus.