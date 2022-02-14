Ukraine crisis, attempts to avoid war: the pact with Putin and energy blackmail

There crisis in Ukraine it gets hot as the hours go by. Mediation is sought to avoid the conflict that there is Russia seems intent on unleashing. “I appeal to President Putin: he loosens the noose around Ukraine’s neck and we seek together a path that preserves peace in Europe”. The appeal to the Russian president came from Germany, precisely from the president Frank-Walter Steinmeier just re-elected for a second term.

“We are in the midst of the risk of a military conflict, a war in Eastern Europe” and “Russia bears responsibility for this”, were Steinmeier’s words in his first speech after re-election. All as they arrived mixed rumors about Ukrainian airspace. Ukraine has not closed its airspace, the president’s spokesman assured AP Sergii Nykyforov. But the Ukrainian air traffic safety agency, Ukraerorukh, released a statement stating that the airspace over the Black Sea is a “potential danger zone” and recommends that planes avoid overflight of the sea between the 14th. and on February 19, coinciding with Russian military exercises.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr ZelenskyAs Russian forces surround Ukraine on three sides for what Moscow insists are just military exercises, he has returned to send a message of calm, saying that an invasion has yet to see convincing evidence. “We understand all the risks, we understand that there are risks,” he said while speaking live on a broadcast, “if you, or anyone else, have additional information regarding a 100% Russian invasion starting on day 16, please forward this information to us “.

While thinking about how to avoid conflict, the Biden administration estimates that there are 130,000 Russian soldiers deployed near the Ukrainian borders. Reality doesn’t seem to be comforting. There Germany it is the country most in the balance, being itself linked to Russia with an energy dependence equal to 55% of the nation’s gas. The American president has ruled out sending American soldiers to fight in Ukraine. The scenario is therefore complex and the path to compromise is sought.

Michael McFaul, who was Obama’s ambassador to Moscow, argues that “only a great deal with Putin can avoid war.” The former diplomat is not optimistic, he considers Russia’s requests unacceptable: that is, that NATO should forever close its doors to Ukraine, and remove troops and weapons from the countries that joined it after May 1997. This would be a retreat. Atlantic from Eastern Europe, a return of those countries to the sphere of influence that was Soviet. Those demands are so extreme that they may seem like “justifications for war, rather than grounds for negotiation”.

McFaul launches the idea of ​​a “Helsinki 2”, a great multilateral agreement that offers reciprocal guarantees to the Russians and the Europeans. The first rush took place in the 1970s when the USSR seemed on the rise and America in difficulty. Also Dmitri Trenin, authoritative Russian analyst who heads the Moscow office of the Carnegie Endowment for Peace promotes the deal. According to his analysis, Putin does not have the goal of conquering Ukraine but of re-establishing the balance of Russian influence in Eastern Europe in a less unfavorable way for Russia. It would be essential that Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova remain out of NATO for a long time; and he wants US intermediate missiles out of reach. With these results Putin could triumphantly present himself for re-election in 2024.

Also there Rand Corporation, heard by the Pentagon and the State Department, imagine the creation of a European Security Council (United States, Russia, France, Germany, England) guaranteeing a “buffer” of non-aligned states: the same former Soviet republics mentioned above , plus Armenia and Azerbaijan. “Seeking consensus – he argues Samuel Charap Rand’s – it’s not appeasement or yielding, it’s pragmatism ”.

But in America there are those who condemn the search for a compromise with Putin as an error: according to the hawks, any failure will encourage the aggressive impulses of the Russian president. But not giving in still has some weaknesses like the sanctions. On the one hand, they would do the same damage to Western Europe if it came to energy blackmail; on the other hand they would push Russia more and more into the economic sphere of China.

