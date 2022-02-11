Ukraine crisis effect: it is a traffic jam of Russian ships and NATO in the south of Sicily

Listen to the audio version of the article

For at least two weeks, the stretch of sea south of Sicily has been the scene of an exceptional crowding of Russian ships and submarines also from the Atlantic and Pacific that are heading to the Black Sea to coincide with the worsening of the Ukrainian crisis. In recent days, ships from NATO countries such as the American aircraft carrier Truman, the French Charles De Gaulle and the Italian Cavour have also participated in a NATO exercise (the Neptune strike) that has now ended. However, submarines from NATO countries continue to patrol the Sicilian channel and the eastern Mediterranean. However, the military and intelligence authorities do not express any concern about the jamming of military ships near our coasts. The Defense Minister himself, Lorenzo Guerini said he was certain that there were no real risks to national security. The evaluations of Copasir led by Adolfo Urso are also of the same tenor. “If anything – observes Urso – I could worry about the latest joint naval maneuvers off the Indian Ocean between Russian, Chinese and Iranian ships: that would be an alarm signal about the risks that the whole West could run”.

In the 1908 Messina earthquake, first aid came from Russian ships

After all, the Sicilians do not feel threatened at all by the recent passage of Russian and NATO ships. Problems could only affect the activities of fishing fleets. In this regard, the Port Authority of Pozzallo issued an alert a few days ago for a NATO submarine diving off Ragusa that could have created problems for fishing activities. After all, in Sicily, and especially in Messina, the memory of what happened in the hours immediately following the 1908 earthquake is still alive among the elderly when the first aid to the local population was provided by crews of Russian ships that were in Augusta in particular the battleships Cesarevtch and Slava and the cruiser Makaroff who arrived well before the Italian rescuers.

Urso: I’m not afraid of traditional warfare, but hybrid actions against gas networks

The president of Copasir, Urso also considers it highly unlikely that an offensive action by Russia will follow traditional patterns. «I think rather – observes Urso – hybrid threats such as the attack on government IT network servers or the interruption of strategic infrastructures for the transport of gas; just think that 40% of Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Europe and Italy ”. Copasir himself, in his annual report, recalls that “the possibility of hybrid attacks requires maintaining a high level of attention, in full awareness that Italy can and must play an important role, in agreement with EU partners is born”. The Russian aggression, supported by Belarus, against Ukraine and on the eastern flank of the Alliance, according to Copasir, “is certainly condemnable but the need remains strong for Europe to keep channels of diplomatic dialogue open”. In this regard, the imminent referendum confirming a new Belarusian Constitution which no longer provides for the country’s international neutrality should be noted. The escalation of recent weeks, according to the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic, considers it appropriate that “Europe is able to actively participate in the search for strategic stability, sitting at the negotiating table and playing its role on essential issues such as control of conventional armaments, nuclear counterproliferation and all activities that have to do with hybrid threats ”.

Scholz: we want peace, an aggression would have very serious consequences

On the diplomatic front, the Sherpas of the so-called Normandy format (Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine) met yesterday in Berlin. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a press conference with the leaders of the Baltic countries, judged these consultations “positive”. «The stakes at the moment – said Scholz – are none other than preventing a war in Europe. We want peace. Further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine would have very serious political, economic and strategic consequences for Russia ”.

Di Maio-Lavrov colloquium on the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral agenda

After the trip of French President Emmanuel Macron to Moscow and Kiev (which has relaunched the role of Paris for a strategic and military autonomy of the EU), Italian diplomacy is also moving. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio yesterday had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. According to the Russian ministry, “an in-depth exchange of views was held between the two on topical international problems including the situation in Ukraine. At the center of the discussion are the initiatives of the Russian Federation to provide long-term legal guarantees of security in Europe ». The Russian minister underlined “the destabilizing nature of NATO’s actions for the military development of the post-Soviet space and the reckless militarization of Ukraine carried out by some Western countries, and stressed the need to require Kiev to strictly comply with the Minsk and the agreements reached within the Normandy format and the trilateral contact group ».