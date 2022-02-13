Ukraine crisis, shooting in the pro-Russian Donbass region. US-Russia deadlock, Blinken: “Our response will be quick, united and heavy”

Hysteria or real threat? Violations of the ceasefire in the Donbass have increased in the last few hours. And the long (and unsuccessful) conversation of over an hour between the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden does not seem to have changed the scenario of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. The US “remains committed to diplomacy but is ready, with allies and partners, for other scenarios as well,” says the White House. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov denies “that Russia intends to proceed with an imminent invasion,” says the Cnn. Yury Ushakov, the Kremlin’s foreign policy adviser, speaks of American “peak of hysteria”. “We are ready, whatever happens,” reiterates US President Joe Biden. “We continue to urge diplomacy as the best way to move forward”, but “with Russia continuing to strengthen its forces around Ukraine, we are ready, whatever happens.”

The US insists

If Russia attacks Ukraine, the response of the US and its allies will be “swift, united and heavy”, assures US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in these hours. “Last night I spoke on the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and raised our serious concerns about the possibility that Moscow is considering a military attack on Ukraine in the coming days,” explains Blinken, according to the agency. Tass, «I also stressed that, if Moscow chooses the path of aggression and invades Ukraine further, the response of the United States and our allies will be swift. It will be united, it will be heavy ». “No one should be surprised if Russia provokes an accident which it will then use to justify the military action it has planned,” insists Blinken. “The risk of Russian military action is high enough and the threat imminent enough.” And there would also be a date, picked up by 007: next Wednesday, February 16th. So much so that arranging the withdrawal of most of the American diplomatic personnel is for Blinken “the prudent thing to do”. A core of the US embassy staff will remain “in Ukraine with our Ukrainian colleagues while we continue to work without stopping to resolve this crisis through dissuasion and diplomacy,” he concludes.

VISTA Agency | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns Russia

The British and German alarm

For the British Defense Minister, Ben Wallace, the hypothesis of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “highly probable” and could happen “at any time”. “It could happen that Russian President Vladimir Putin just turns off his tanks and everyone goes home but there is a whiff of Munich in the air from someone in the West,” Wallace said in an interview with Sunday Times, citing the Munich Conference of 1938. According to some observers, Wallace thus referred to the softer position of some European states towards Russia compared to the more uncompromising approach of Great Britain and the United States. In the afternoon, Germany also described the situation of the Ukrainian crisis as “critical”. On the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visits to Kiev and Moscow, government sources explain: “Our concern has grown and we think the situation is critical, very dangerous.”

The Kiev version

Meanwhile, messages of relaxation continue to be sent out from Kiev. “It doesn’t make sense and would look a lot like self-isolation,” he says Guardian Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Ukrainian president on the hypothesis for Ukraine to close its airspace. The alleged ban on entry to Russian citizens in the country, reconstructed by some media, is denied by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Border Service, Andriy Demchenko. Parliamentarian Vadim Rabinovich had recently relaunched alleged eyewitness accounts on social media that told of this ban put in place by the Kiev authorities. “You should not be guided by rumors,” says Demchenko, “there is a Ukrainian law that regulates the crossing of the state border and border guards strictly observe it.” What possibly happened in these hours for the spokesman is ascribed to ordinary administration.

The withdrawal of the OSCE missions

But the tension seems to grow. British observers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are withdrawn from the country, confirms today a spokesman for the Foreign Office quoted by the Cnn. “In line with our responsibilities, we have made the decision to withdraw our observers from the OSCE SMM mission. We take the safety of our staff very seriously, ”he explains. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine dates back to 21 March 2014 to “facilitate dialogue between all parties”, reads the organization’s website. According to the Interfax agency, the OSCE mission is also leaving the Donbass in these hours.

Italy

According to what theAgi, the decision will be taken at NATO headquarters on the possible sending of Italian troops to Eastern Europe: the subject is on the agenda of the NATO ministerial scheduled in Brussels this week. Lorenzo Guerini, Minister of Defense. he said in recent days that «any choices for further posture adjustments will, as always, be taken together with the Allies. The NATO ministerial next week will therefore be very important in this perspective ». In the meantime, the Farnesina has sent the over 2 thousand Italians present in the country to leave him.

The Pope’s appeal

«Brothers and sisters, the news coming from Ukraine is very worrying. I entrust every effort for peace to the intercession of the Virgin Mary and to the conscience of political leaders ”: this is the Pope’s appeal today after the Angelus. “Let us pray in silence,” he tells the faithful about the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, asking once again to do everything possible to avert war. «Let’s not forget: war is madness!», He had said during the general audience last Wednesday.

On the cover EPA / SERGEY DOLZHENKO | The March of Unity for Ukraine in central Kiev, Ukraine on February 12, 2021

