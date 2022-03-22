Ukraine figures in about 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in combat since the start of the war

The Ukrainian Army has estimated this Monday at about 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in combat since the start of the war on February 24 by order of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who days before had recognized the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army has indicated that the number of dead in the Russian ranks is “about 15,000” –a figure much higher than that recognized so far by Moscow–, while highlighting that to date 498 battle tanks, 240 artillery systems, 97 planes and 121 helicopters have been destroyed.

Likewise, he has highlighted in a message on his account on the social network Facebook that he also three ships, 60 fuel tanks, 969 vehicles, 24 drones and 45 anti-aircraft defense systems have been destroyed. “The data is being updated. The calculations are complicated due to the high intensity of the fighting,” she said.

On the other hand, he stressed that “the situation and the nature of the actions of the defensive forces have not changed significantly over the last day” and added that “it continues to hit groups of enemy troops that are trying to maintain control of the borders captured.

“At the same time, there is a decrease in the intensity of the use of manned aircraft by the enemy. To assess the effectiveness of the results of missile and bomb attacks, the enemy uses operational and tactical unmanned devices,” he explained.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army has also stressed that it has dealt “devastating blows” to Russia in recent hours and has denounced that “the occupiers continue to terrorize the local population and carry out looting in the temporarily occupied territories”.

“There have been many cases of Russian occupiers deploying personnel, weapons and equipment in civilian infrastructure,” he said, while reiterating his accusation of “forced mobilization measures in the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Lugansk.”

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defense forces, have dealt a blow to the invader in all directions. The destruction of columns supporting the enemy continues,” he noted. “Keep calm. Let’s win together. Glory to Ukraine,” she riveted.