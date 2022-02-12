Ukraine: Greek Catholic Church, no reason for war – World

“Our appeal to the powerful of the earth is that they see the real people, the children, the mothers, the elderly. They see the young people engaged at the front. There is no reason for them to be killed, for new orphans and new widows to be created. . There is no reason to make an entire people even poorer “. It is Archbishop Borys Gudziak, head of the External Relations Department of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, to launch an appeal through SIR to all the heads of government and state who are involved in decisive talks in these hours to avoid recourse to an armed attack.

“In these eight years of hybrid war, two million internally displaced people have already had to leave their homes and 14 thousand people have been killed – adds the prelate -. There is no reason for this war and there is none. reason to blow it up now. “

Archbishop Gudziak, Greek-Catholic Metropolitan of Philadelphia but currently in Ukraine, confirms to SIR the climate of tension that is being experienced in the country. “Only in January – he says – we had a thousand reports of bomb threats.

They write to the police that school x is threatened with a possible bomb attack. At that point the alarm goes off and the children are evacuated. This has happened a thousand times in Ukraine in the past month. All means are therefore used to make a country collapse from within, causing panic. I am therefore very impressed to see how strong people here are, resist, do not let themselves be taken by fear “.

The archbishop then turns to Europe: “It is very important that all people get information and know what the real conditions of this conflict are. It is not a war against NATO and in defense of a Ukrainian or Western danger but it is a war against the ideals of freedom. It is a war against the values ​​of democracies and European principles which also have a Christian foundation “. “And then our appeal is also that there be attention to the humanitarian crisis that already exists in Ukraine following 8 years of war – adds Mgr. Gudziak -. In recent weeks the world is watching carefully the fear of a new war but the war continues for us and there are great humanitarian needs. The Pope knows this. He knows the situation “.

“It is terrible that in this historical moment we have these dictators who interfere in other countries, we cannot understand the attitude of a dictator who invades other countries that have done nothing wrong. Unfortunately, this Putin imperialism will cause so much pain and destruction. to the people, not only in Ukraine but throughout Europe and beyond. “ This was said to ANSA by Msgr. Dionisij Liahovytch, Ukrainian Catholic bishop, apostolic exarch of Italywho adds: “The work of diplomats is important” but now “only God’s help will be able to stop an invasion that would truly be a real scourge”.