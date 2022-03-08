Ukraine, Zelensky on video in his office for the first time since the beginning of the war: ‘I’m staying here “

The Ukrainian president has published many video messages since the beginning of the military conflict, but this is the first sitting at his desk: “I’m staying in Kiev, I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone, ”he said. Meanwhile Zelensky has promised that the cities destroyed by Russian bombs will be rebuilt, and he has recalled Ukrainian soldiers deployed in international peacekeeping operations to their homeland. In a television interview he then warned: “This conflict will not end like this, it will trigger the world war”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned to appear on video inside his office in Kiev: it is the first time since 24 February, the day the Russian invasion began. “I’m staying in Kiev. In my office. I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone,” Zelensky said. In the meantime, during the night, the president recalled Ukrainian soldiers stationed in the peacekeeping forces to their homeland to “contribute to the war effort”, and in a television interview he warned: “This conflict will not end like this, it will trigger the world war” (ALL LIVE UPDATES – THE SPECIAL – THE VIDEO OF THE SENT).

The video from the presidential office

read also





Ukraine and sanctions, who are the wives and girlfriends of the Russian oligarchs

Zelensky’s videos of the president supporting the Ukrainian resistance and pushing public opinion to support it have been constant since the war began, the New York Times notes. If until now Zelensky had appeared on the street or inside his bunker, in the latest video he is instead sitting at the desk in the presidential office in Kiev.

“We are not afraid, we will leave no traces of the enemy”

Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke of the ongoing resistance in southern Ukraine: “We have created a nightmare for Russia,” he said. “We are not afraid of tanks and rifles”, added the president, according to whom every day of resistance guarantees the country “a solid position” for the future. Zelensky also promised that everything that was destroyed by the Russian bombs will be rebuilt: “We will leave no traces of the enemy, we will make our enemy-ravaged cities better than any Russian city.”