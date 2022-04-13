Under the Skin is chosen as the best British film of the 21st century

under the skinthe film directed by jonathan glazer and starring Scarlett Johanssonhas been voted the best British film of the 21st century in a recent critics poll.

The vote was coordinated by MASSIVE Cinemaa project that depends on the BFI Film Institute, from where they summoned 60 film critics who publish in national newspapers, specialized magazines or freelancers. Any British film released after January 1, 2000 could be considered. According to the report, 179 films have received at least one vote..

Glazer’s film was released in 2014 and although it was not a commercial success, it was critically successful, integrating different lists with the best of that year and receiving two BAFTA nominations (for Best British Film and Best Original Music). , for Mica Levi’s score). Written by Glazer and Walter Campbell, the film is an adaptation of Michael Faber’s novel of the same name that follows an alien who roams Glasgow looking for men.

The poll podium completes it Morvern Shut Up (2002), by Lynne Ramsay; Y Paddington 2 (2017) by Paul King. Ramsay also has another movie in the top ten: You Were Never Really Here (2018) ranks ninth. Other films that make up the top ten positions are The Souvenir (2019), by Joanna Hogg; The Favorite (2018), by Yorgos Lanthimos; fish-tank (2009), by Andrea Arnold; among other. You can see the complete list with the 100 films at this link.

under the skin It was included in the list of the best films of 2014 according to Indie Hoy and was highlighted in the special 24 films produced by A24. Go read our review of under the skin: “Learn humanity“.