unexpected rapprochement with Stromae, this Instagram post that no one expected!

After her passage which aroused many reactions in the JT of Anne-Claire Coudray on TF1, Stromae has just offered a new big surprise to its fans. However, we will have to wait until Wednesday July 27 to be able to “unpack” the gift from the Belgian artist as he announced on his Instagram account. Moreover, many Internet users have noticed that the interpreter of hell was appearing on some kind of reality show a few days ago. The latter will be delighted to learn that these images actually had a link with the surprise of the singer.

Indeed, Magali Berdah, Giuseppa, and other reality TV candidates relayed strange images of the one who tackled the French a few days ago. Images in which Stromae appeared at the edge of a swimming pool, shirt open and very muscular, surrounded by many people who could have looked like candidates from the Marseillais, The Villa of Broken Heartsor another program.

New music video approaching for Stromae

It did not take less to arouse many reactions. Most Internet users were convinced that the Belgian artist had passed a head in one of the famous shows alongside Maeva Ghennam, Paga, or even Nikola Lozina. In reality, it is nothing. The images relayed were simply a teaser of the clip that is preparing to unveil the one who was tackled by Renaud several weeks ago.

In any case, that’s what we can think when we discover Stromae’s latest post on Instagram. The latter posted a publication in which he appears alongside Camille Cabello, with a background that looks a lot like the one used for The people of Marseilles. The singer accompanying his publication with a caption that promises a nice surprise: “Tomorrow. See you at 5.45 p.m. for the Youtube Premiere (exclusive cross-interview before the clip is broadcast)!”.

