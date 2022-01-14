Unieuro Vero Fuorimo, ASUS notebook with RTX 3050 GPU on offer

There are not only promotions on folding smartphones from Unieuro, as the popular chain has launched various initiatives. Among the various offers on the official website, we find that relating to a ASUS notebook that has an RTX 3050 GPU.

In fact, as part of Unieuro’s True Fuorimo initiative, which will remain active until January 27, 2022, the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516PC-HN001T model is sold at a price of 1099 euros through the official Unieuro portal. According to what can be read on this last website, previously the cost of the product amounted to 1299 euros, ergo there is a discount of 200 euros.

The occasion may be a tempting one for those who no longer intend to wait, even after seeing the latest NVIDIA gaming notebook news. In any case, the technical features of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516PC-HN001T include, in addition to the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 video card, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD and an Intel Core i7-11370H processor. The screen has a diagonal of 15.6 inches and Full HD resolution and there is no lack of Wi-Fi 6 and Windows 10 Home (obviously upgradeable to Windows 11).

For the rest, we could not find this specific model either on the official MediaWorld portal or on that of Amazon Italy. In short, theoffer launched by Unieuro it could be interesting from several points of view.