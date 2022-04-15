Up to 4 thousand dollars for a ticket to Nicaragua from Cuba: Where to get the flight?

Cuban citizens are willing to pay up to 4,000 US dollars to get a ticket from the island to Nicaragua, and there are even those who spend much more. The problem with flights to Nicaragua from Cuba is that they are scarce, more cancellations are feared, such as those that recently occurred with the Mexican Viva Aerobus, and scams abound.

Thousands of Cubans are desperate, as they must wait up to 45 days to receive the money they paid for a ticket to Nicaragua through Mexican airlines, Magnicharters and VivaAerobus. Coincidentally, they canceled these connections after a diplomatic round of talks between the governments of Cuba and Mexico, which took place at the end of March.

The truth is that many of these Cubans, who are now waiting for their money to be returned, something that will take almost two months, had placed all their hopes and sold their homes with “all in” to reach the United States through Nicaragua. In May, the visit of López Obrador, the Mexican president, to Cuba is expected, surely other restrictive measures will be taken.

“They finished us off because we sold the house and all the belongings,” a Cuban traveler who paid almost $4,000 for a ticket with those companies said in a conversation with Miami’s Univisión channel. After the cancellation of the airlines, they remained in Cuba and without the money, waiting for a refund.

FLIGHTS TO NICARAGUA FROM CUBA

According to these companies, all passengers with paid tickets from April 10 onwards will be reimbursed 100% of their money, but due to the high volume of passengers who must return what they paid, buyers have to wait between 21 and 45 days. Viva canceled in April, Magnicharters will do so in June.

Every day the issue of going to Nicaragua from Cuba is becoming more closed. Airlines cancel, those with direct flights are overcrowded and demand exceeds the few routes of Aruba and Conviasa. Countries like Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica ask Cubans for a transit visa.

As if that were not enough, as of April 30, the Dominican Republic will not allow Cubans to stop over, unless they have residence or citizenship of that country, or of other important nations, such as the European, United States, Great Britain or Canada. There are few options left at the moment.

For example, there are flights to Jamaica, which does not request a visa to make a stopover for Cubans for three days, but it is unknown if there are connections from that country to Nicaragua. There are also connections to Trinidad and Tobago, which does not require a visa for Cubans either. What happens is that the arrival of flights to Managua Airport also has restrictions.