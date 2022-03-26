US Embassy in the DR will interview 15,000 visa applicants

The Embassy will start with this first group starting next April.

The Embassy of the United States on the Dominican Republic informed this Friday that it will start the interviews of 15 thousand applicants from immigrant visa B1/B2 what were they canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Embassy officials revealed that applicants have already been notified by email to reschedule their appointment. starting in April.

They invited those interested in participating in this process to enter the website: www.ustraveldocs.com./do to update the information and documentation on their profile for evaluation when applying for a US visa. In addition, they recommended that those seeking to travel to the United States constantly visit the embassy’s website to stay informed.

They also said that once the process of the first 15,000 applicants is completed, they will continue to add applications in a limited and gradual manner as staff availability allows. They also revealed that waiting times have been lengthened due to the pandemic situation, so they recommended those who already have a scheduled appointment not to change it.

They assure that there is no guarantee that those who already have an appointment will achieve a closer date with a new appointment as a result of the reopening of these processes. They warned that those who cancel their current appointment will not be able to reschedule until it restarts with service on a regular basis.

The notice from the Embassy of the United States in the Dominican Republic was made through its official YouTube channel. For more information about this and other events related to the visa application, the embassy recommends keeping abreast of its social networks and digital information channels.