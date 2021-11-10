US federal judge rejected Donald Trump’s request to keep documents on his activities secret on the day of the assault on Congress

A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to keep records of his activities and conversations secret on the day of his supporters’ assault on Congress on January 6. The documentation was requested from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), an agency charged with preserving important governmental and historical records, by the House Inquiry Commission investigating the assault. Trump had opposed the divestiture of the documents by invoking “executive privilege,” that is, his right, as a former president of the United States, not to disclose certain matters to Congress.

In a 39-page ruling, the judge denied the request based on two reasons: first, the constitutional oversight powers over the assault on Congress override Trump’s presidential right not to hand over documents. The second is that the current president, Joe Biden, has agreed to view the documents. According to the judge, Biden is not bound to respect the wishes of Trump, who is no longer president and whose powers cannot last “forever” even after the end of his mandate. Trump has said he will appeal.