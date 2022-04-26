Vaccines, green passes and masks, from 1 May 2022 the new rules on Covid prevention

The green pass obligation lapses with the due exceptions: until December still necessary for all health professionals and to visit hospitals and RSAs, until June for school staff, law enforcement and armed forces. Provisions on the use of masks indoors are still pending

From 1 April 2022 the State of Emergency no longer applies in Italy and on the Decree-Law 24 March 2022, n, 24 “Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic”, in force since the following day, the government gradually eliminated some restrictions starting from the end of March.

From 1 May the new rules will be in force, which in a nutshell provide for a progressive abandonment of the green pass and the use of masks indoors. Let’s see them in detail.

GREEN PASS AND VACCINAL OBLIGATION

The obligation lapses for means of transport, cinemas, theaters, discos, restaurants, gyms, shops in public places.

You will need the Strengthened GP (what is obtained with the completion of the vaccination cycle or with the certification of successful recovery) to visit RSA and hospitals until December 31st. No more green passes to go to work, with some exceptions.

In fact, the vaccination obligation for healthcare workers remains until 31 December 2022: they are the only ones who are suspended from work and salary without a vaccine (or certification of recovery).

The vaccination obligation also remains in force until June 15 for the police, the armed forces, school and university staff.. In the event of non-compliance, a one-off fine of 100 euros is envisaged, but no longer suspension from work and salary. For schools and universities, teachers who are not on par with the vaccination cycle will be assigned to other tasks until June.

USE OF MASKS

The obligation to wear masks indoors officially expires on April 30, however an official decision will be made in the coming days. It seems that the government’s orientation is to move from obligation to mere recommendation, again with the due exceptions. La mask could remain mandatory for all means of transport (Ffp2), for cinemas and theaters (where surgery could be chosen). Still several possibilities open on the use of masks at work (in specific contexts more at risk) and at school, areas for which the mask is however mandatory until the end of June 2022.

An agreement is already in place between the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labor and the trade unions to ensure that the obligation on work and public transport remains. More complex would be the school environment, on which the experts do not agree for now.

QUARANTINE RULES FROM 1 MAY

The obligation of isolation for those who test positive for Covid does not change. For those who come into close contact with confirmed positive subjects, the self-monitoring regime is applied (Ffp2 for 10 days from the date of the last contact) and rapid or molecular swab at the first appearance of symptoms and which in the event of a negative result must be repeated, if symptoms are still present, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. (More details available here).

VACCINAL RECOMMENDATIONS



Although the generalized obligation disappears, it should be emphasized that vaccination is still strongly recommended. In particular, we remind you that the fourth booster dose (in fact the second booster, also called “second booster”) is recommended for all over eighty, guests in residential facilities for the elderly and all over 60s with frailty related to specific pathological states.