vainazo to Petro, after rise of the dollar in Colombia

The price of the dollar in the country has had some changes in recent days after Gustavo Petro won the elections and became the elected president of Colombia. Also, the currency reached this Friday (July 1) its highest figure so far this year.

According to the indicators of the Stock Market, The US currency registered this Friday, July 1, a rise of more than 50 pesos and closed the week above 4,200 pesossince the last value with which it was quoted was 4,205 pesos.

Enrique Gómez, who got close to 50,000 votes in the first round of the elections, did not overlook this fact and assured on his personal Twitter account that this rebound of the dollar in Colombia is due, in large part, to the triumph of the former mayor Bogotá on June 19.

“The dollar reaches $4,200 with a month to go before the arrival of the ‘change’ government. The fat one is missing, the tributary one arrives, which will complete the diet of Petro’s most notorious achievement to date: joining the Santo and Samperista corruption “, specified the former presidential candidate.

It is worth mentioning that the Financial Superintendence of Colombia pointed out that the Market Representative Rate (TRM) for this weekend will be 4,198 pesos per dollar.