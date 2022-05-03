Valentina Pinault, the daughter of Salma Hayek, shines on the red carpet

Valentina Pinault she is the daughter of Salma Hayek and French tycoon Francois Henri Pinault. Today, at 14, she is determined to be an actress just like her mother. In this note, we will review her latest outfits shown on red carpets so you can meet the next Hollywood superstar.

Although she has not yet established herself as an actress, Valentina Pinault has a path very close to acting thanks to his mother, Salma Hayek. It is precisely she who has been accompanying Valentina to various Hollywood events such as red carpets or parades. Do you want to know a little more about her style? We show it to you below!

Valentina Pinault wore black on the Walk of Fame with her mother, Salma Hayek. Photo: Elle.

During the presentation of his mother’s star on the Walk of Fame, Valentina Pinault he chose black as the main color as he does almost every time. In this case, he opted for a baby doll-style minidress with a furry top and bottom stripe, along with a tailored blazer and high boots.

Despite her short 14 years, the young woman knew how to defend black very well in this outfit that had a touch of sensuality thanks to the high boots and the dress, as well as a more classic part with the blazer and the color black.

Again, Valentina chose black for her presentation on the “Eternals” red carpet. Photo: Harpers Bazaar.

For the premiere of Salma Hayek’s latest film, “Eternals”, Valentina Pinault She opted for a black minidress with a print of small white dots with a V-neckline, long sleeves and an A-line skirt.

Related news

In this case, Valentina showed off this young but timeless design combined with translucent black stockings, a black clutch and ankle boots in the same color as all her outfits. look.

Valentina Pinault was invited to the Balenciaga fashion show with her mother and stepsister. Photo: Vogue.

Lastly, and on the occasion of the last parade presented by Balenciaga, the teenager was accompanied by Salma Hayek and his stepsister Mathilde. Here, Valentina Pinault She chose a total black look with a long-sleeved bodysuit with a closed neckline, tight shorts, black stockings with logomania, stilettos and a mini bag.

On this occasion, we were able to enjoy a little more the true casual style of the young woman and not as classic as we saw on previous occasions.

Valentina Pinault little by little she is becoming a new influencer and actress to keep an eye on. We can’t wait to see her debut in her first leading role!

Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!