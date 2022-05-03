Entertainment

Valentina Pinault, the daughter of Salma Hayek, shines on the red carpet

Valentina Pinault she is the daughter of Salma Hayek and French tycoon Francois Henri Pinault. Today, at 14, she is determined to be an actress just like her mother. In this note, we will review her latest outfits shown on red carpets so you can meet the next Hollywood superstar.

Although she has not yet established herself as an actress, Valentina Pinault has a path very close to acting thanks to his mother, Salma Hayek. It is precisely she who has been accompanying Valentina to various Hollywood events such as red carpets or parades. Do you want to know a little more about her style? We show it to you below!

