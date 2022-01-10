VAT evasion, Guerra pushes on the use of big data: “Yes to profiling thanks to information integration”

Maria Cecilia Guerra, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, says he is in favor of the project, carried out bythe Revenue Agency, to profile the subjects at risk of evasion from omitted invoicing by following the data analysis techniques that the giants of the web use to identify user preferences.

“The finality”, explained Guerra speaking with the newspaper Italy today, “is to bring out positions to be subject to control and above all to incentivize the spontaneous fulfillment by the taxpayer. The idea is to focus primarily on VAT evasion due to non-invoicing, quantified at 19.6 billion. To counter this phenomenon, it is necessary to work not only on regulatory interventions but also on the implementation of existing and organizational rules. We need to strengthen the analysis and management of the risk of evasion “, said Guerra, according to whom it is necessary”integrate existing databases, in compliance with privacy and with advanced techniques, to define the types of taxpayers most at risk of evasion and to identify anomalous behaviors. The interconnection of the databases held by the financial administration “, he added,” is necessary to make a qualitative leap in the fight against tax evasion, not only in order to make it more effective but also to reduce the costs for taxpayers as well as the administration, with more targeted analyzes, which allow, for example, to focus checks on high-risk taxpayers “.

The results achieved by electronic invoicing

The digitization of processes of communication with the tax authorities, moreover, it has already brought several positive results on this front. The undersecretary explained that “the extension of the electronic invoicing obligation from 1 January 2019 allowed a recovery of VAT evasion, compared to 2018, estimated at 3.5 billion euros “. And speaking of the possibility of extend the e-bill also to operators on a flat-rate basis, authorized by Brussels, Guerra specified that the request “came from the Finance Committees of the Chamber and Senate. It involves the repeal of the rule that currently exempts them from this obligation. It should be emphasized that the transition to electronic invoicing will allow these operators to reduce their costs thanks to the package of programs for the management of e-invoices and the digital archiving system made available free of charge by the Revenue Agency. To unblock the situation “, concluded Guerra”the regulatory measures already exist, and work is underway to give them the best possible application. The budget law for 2020 has already provided for the possibility of using and linking the various databases of the Tax Registry, including the Archive of financial reports, for the purpose of carrying out tax risk analyzes “.

