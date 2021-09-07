VENICE 78 ° – DENIS VILLENEUVE, DUNE

On paper Dunes, with its visual bombast already intuitive from the first teasers, it would be the definitive authorial blockbuster, able to follow those stylistic features and patterns that would lead to the final result of a show for the big screen usable for every audience.

Contemplating breathtaking scenographies furrowed by some of the current great Hollywood stars present in the cast (Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya among many) possesses just that effect crowdpleaser that production probably sought after the commercial failure of the last major project in Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049. Two models of complicated science fiction, in which the simple and pure feeling of wonder that should arouse the genre brought to the big screen is set aside in favor of a deployment of more or less cumbersome philosophical contents or, in the case of Dune, of an excessive attempt to worldbuilding and construction of the story.

The tangled interweaving and its clarification are the director’s main focus, as well as the creation of a captivating aesthetic to the viewer’s eye (albeit monochromatic in its frigid pallor). To the detriment of this, the characters, from the main characters to the supporting actors, suffer from the lack of a due study, becoming forgettable puppets in the service of history. There is even a lack of those sketchy humanist speeches put into the mouth of Ryan Gosling’s Blade Runner 2049, which could have constituted a point of interest for the spectator a little more shrewd.

All these elements lead back to the same conclusion: a Dunes the ability to involve the spectator, often tainted and crushed by the dubious stylistic code of the staging, as well as the accelerator set by the director regarding the continuation of the events is lacking. The density and visual opulence, unfortunately, cannot be reconciled with a healthy emotional transport, with the suggestion with which cinema should feed its audience.

In the photo above: Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson