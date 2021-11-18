Very Mobile Giga x2 Black Friday: soon the Doubling of Giga also for existing customers – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Very Mobile launched today November 17, 2021 both in stores and online the Black Friday Giga X2 promo, which allows all new customers to obtain the doubling of the monthly data traffic for 2 months. The promotion is also valid for existing customers, but you have to wait.

On Facebook on the official page of Very Mobile to a question from a user “Chello, on your site it says that you give double the gig, but nothing appears on the app“, The Customer Service response was the following”Hi Sara […], it will soon be possible to activate “Giga X2” through our app. […] The “Black Friday Giga X2!” it is for everyone, even for existing customers“.

A precise date is not specified, but the activation will be available to existing Very Mobile customers shortly. According to some Customer Service consultants there is a few days to wait, someone is talking about tomorrow 18 November 2021.

As already anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, the free initiative can be activated until 30 September 2021 on the occasion of Black Friday valid for all Very Mobile customers, as had already happened this summer.

Regardless of the moment of activation, the data bundle that you get for free with the promo it renews automatically after one month, covering a total period of 2 months.

Depending on your tariff option, doubling the data traffic allows you to use a variable quantity of additional Giga.

In detail, considering that each Very Mobile customer can currently have 30 Giga, 50 Giga, 100 Giga, 130 Giga or 200 Giga, through the promo Giga x2 data traffic doubles respectively in 60 Giga, 100 Giga, 200 Giga, 260 Giga or 400 Giga.

Normally the activation of the promo will be successful within a few minutes. As for the deactivation, this will happen automatically at the end of the 2 months. The customer will still have to wait for the confirmation text message.

Soon the already Very Mobile customer via the operator’s official app, in the “Offer management“Will be able to activate Giga x2 at no additional cost.

Once activated, the data traffic of your tariff offer is doubled for two consecutive months.



To inform your customers of the gift and remind them to update or download the app on your smartphone, Very Mobile has also decided to launch a new SMS campaign dedicated to the promo in the next few days. The promotion will also be available on TV with a dedicated spot.

The promotion Giga x2 it must be subscribed from 17 to 30 November 2021, subject to changes, by new Very Mobile customers by purchasing a new rechargeable sim Very Mobile with or contextual request for portability. The customer can also buy the sim online (here is the direct link) in standard format or in virtual format (eSIM).

In this case it is possible to take advantage of the initiative for the first 2 months from the activation of the offer itself, always with automatic deactivation at the end. For new customers, the activation of the promo is automatic.

The promotion it will be renewed free of charge together with the subscribed offer, but starting from the third month, the standard data traffic included with your tariff option will be available again.

Very Mobile is a prepaid rechargeable mobile phone service from the telephone operator Wind Tre SpA (CK Hutchison group), and is therefore the second consumer brand of WINDTRE, of which he exploits his its network in 4G as far as 30 Mbps both in download and upload. The company prefers to promote Very Mobile like semi-virtual directly from the CK Hutchison group.

With Very’s offers, on-call services are included at no additional cost I’ve looked for you And RingMe, while it appears the activation of paid services is blocked by default, which can later be unlocked via the official app. In addition, the VoLTE service (on compatible devices).

Exceeded the Giga included in the offer, navigation is blocked until the next renewal, unless you decide to renew in advance the promo at its monthly cost, to have the entire bundle available again in the active offer.

Update November 18, 2021

As expected from today 18 November 2021 the promo Giga x2 it can also be activated by existing customers Very Mobile directly from the official app.

