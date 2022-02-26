Victor Hugo: the books of the unforgettable French writer that have been adapted to the big screen

Portrait of the writer Victor Hugo

victor hugothe great French writer of the 19th century, protagonist of the most important cultural and political events of his time, represents for many the pinnacle of literary romanticism European; In addition to the recognition of his texts, his work has been adapted on multiple occasions, both for the big screen and for theater; Today, when the 220 years of his birth are celebrated, we remember some of them.

His worldwide fame is based on what are perhaps his most important novels: Our Lady of paris (1831) and the Miserables (1862), although in Francophone culture his poetic work is held in equal or higher esteem.

From an early age, the French writer was interested in both poetry, as in novels and theater and his dedication helped him create many of the sociocultural environments that stand out in his work.

Victor Hugo’s years of education were very important, while he was studying law at the University of Paris, he founded the magazine “Le Conservateur Litteraire”; between 1822 and 1827 he published his book of poetry “Various Odes and Poetry”; his first novel, “Han of Iceland”, and his first play, called “Cromwell”.

Victor Hugo was one of the few men of his time to give women a voice and speak out against the unfair treatment to which society of the time subjected them. “It is difficult to achieve the happiness of man with the suffering of women,” he wrote in a letter to Léon Richer, creator of the Association for the Rights of Women (1869).

Adaptation of his works

Among his works that stood out the most in the cinema are:

The Miserables

This work, which takes the June 1832 rebellion in Paris from its context, is considered the most important story of French romanticism, since it expresses the defense of the oppressed of all times.

The 2012 film, in which Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Russell Crowe participate, managed to make its viewers fall in love with the famous songs and phrases, since the tape that lasts 2 hours 38 minutes managed to obtain nominations and awards in different categories.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Disney’s animated film was an adaptation of the French literary work Our Lady of parisby Victor Hugo, in 1996.

His story unfolds on top of Notre Dame Cathedral, hidden from the eyes of all the citizens of Paris, lives Quasimodo. His guardian, Judge Frollo, does not allow him to come down from the bell tower.

the laughing man

Silent film adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel, directed by Paul Leni, about a proud nobleman who refuses to kiss the hand of the despotic King James II of England, who orders his buffoon Barkilphedro to get rid of him, so it will be cruelly executed and his son surgically disfigured.

The intimate diary of Adela H.

It is the story of Adèle Hugo, daughter of the writer Victor Hugo, who decides, due to her deep convictions, to distance herself from society and live in absolute self-respect, without compromises, almost without listening or seeing what is happening around her. In spite of everything, she has the obsession of a frustrated love: the one that she had with a naval officer and that sank her.

