Victoria Beckham reveals her strange beauty secret to have porcelain skin and remove wrinkles

victoria beckham is one of the most beautiful celebrities and is that at 48 years old it seems that time has not passedWell, he looks exactly the same as when he delighted us with ‘Wannabe’ with the rest of the Spice Girls. Through an interview, Victoria Beckham -also known as posh-spice– revealed a strange beauty secret to have porcelain skin and remove wrinkles.

The victoria beckham beauty secret It was unintentionally revealed in an interview for Vogue, because in the middle of a photo session, the singer and businesswoman shared her trick with the reporter alleging “We don’t want to have wrinkles”. And if there’s a celebrity that we know take maximum care of your skin is Victoria herself, so if you want to know what the David Beckham’s wife To have porcelain skin, read on.

What is Victoria Beckham’s beauty secret to having porcelain skin?

Victoria Beckham’s beauty trick to remove wrinkles and have porcelain skin is pollen. As you read it, these small seeds that we find in flowers and that are used by bees is the secret of the 48-year-old businesswoman to show off radiant skin.

Pollen is Victoria Beckham’s beauty trick. Photo: Instagram @victoriabeckham

Victoria Beckham reveals how to use pollen to rejuvenate the skin

Although one would think that Victoria Beckham would often use expensive products to take care of her skin, the singer also reaps the benefits of these types of natural ingredients. According to Vogue, -during the interview- Victoria Beckham took a spoonful of pollen and offered one to the reporter, while assuring her that they cannot have wrinkles.

Victoria Beckham assured that she takes pollen to avoid wrinkles. Photo: Instagram @victoriabeckham

What does bee pollen do to the skin?

The Bee pollen has been positioning itself as a beauty trick among celebrities and that is contains vitamin Ea powerful antioxidant that is perfect for rejuvenating the skin, as well as amino acids.

The vitamins and amino acids in pollen have effects on the skin such as:

Increase collagen production

remove wrinkles

Protect skin from sun damage

fade stains

Firm the skin

Bee pollen contains vitamin E. Photo: Pexels

However, it is important that if you want to replicate the victoria beckham beauty secret to have one Porcelain skin with pollen, consult your GPWell, as you know, many people are allergic to this natural ingredient.