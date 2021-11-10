video comparison shows all the best graphics, from 60 FPS to DLSS – Nerd4.life

Rockstar Games has released gods comparison videos dedicated to Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which includes Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Now, we can see how much the graphics have improved over the originals.

We remind you that, in PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will support 4K resolution with performance up to 60 FPS. In addition, DLSS support will also be available on PC. Textures will be superior for both characters and weapons, vehicles, roads and many other elements. The lighting system is completely renewed, with superior shadows and reflections. Then there are further environmental effects, such as those related to water and weather.

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will also have more screen elements, with more detail for trees and foliage and a higher viewing distance. Then there is no shortage controls renewed, inspired by GTA 5, as well as better mini-maps and the ability to immediately retry a failed mission. There is no shortage of updated achievements and trophies, prizes for members of the Rockstar Games Social Club and more.

One thing is certain, the graphics quality is significantly higher than in the past. Tell us, are you interested in Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition?