Video games do not affect well-being or mental health, according to a study

Video games are once again at the center of the old and stale debate about its effects on mental health. Since the massification of this form of entertainment, many news echoed how “harmful” it was to people’s mental health and was even branded as generating violent behavior. However, a new study reveals the opposite.

A report recently published in the Royal Society Open Science confirmed that playing video games for long hours not as bad as thought.

The research studied tens of thousands of players; specifically, to 38,935. With this amount, they were able to obtain reliable results regarding the human behavior after long exposure to video games.

In fact, the study surprises with its conclusions: an extensive session playing video games have no measurable impact in the well-being —or discomfort— of people.

Of course, this does not mean that you can abuse your gaming sessions. This same study explains that, to see a significant impact on well-being, there is playing more than ten hours a day, every day. Thus, this amount of time marks a kind of base line where the excess begins.







Although having several daily gaming sessions did not seriously impact well-being, there is something that did. The Royal Society Open Science highlighted that it does influence the motivation behind playing. For example, people who played because they felt like playing showed greater satisfaction to those who did it for some obligation.

How the study on video games and mental health was carried out

The research team collected information from almost 39,000 people, distributed in titles of various genres. It was decided to evaluate the pattern followed by the players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Apex Legends, Eve Online, Gran Turismo Sport, The Crew 2 and Forza Horizon 4.

Also, as a main method, researchers did not use data directly from the sample population. Instead, they received information from the companies responsible for these games, although it was also supplemented with three surveys of participants.

In this way, the specialists were able to obtain information without player bias regarding their entertainment routines. As part of the study, they asked if they felt happy or scared at any point in the game.

Based on the results presented, the researchers hope to be able to change the popular conception of video games to parents, representatives and institutions with this means of entertainment. After all, Video games are one of the most effective entertainment methodsand demonstrated positive effects on decision making and helping you find a vocation.

However, those in charge of carrying out the study do not consider the mission finished. There are still many other video games to analyze, as the case of shooters, and it is that the behavior of the players was only examined in a handful of them.

They even comment that there are people who could be more or less susceptible to change on their well-being, depending on certain characteristics. Of course, it seems that until now the studies surrounding video games have yielded quite positive results, something far removed from the crisis of the nineties that made each parent believe that this activity was something almost diabolical.

