Vin Diesel confirms the news that all fans have been waiting for

The official synopsis reads: The Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a world-wide conspiracy led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance pilot they have ever met: Dom’s renegade brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

Fast & Furious 9 sees the return to directing of Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the saga, when it became a global success. The action whizzes across the globe, from London to Tokyo, Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the bustling streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang return to star alongside Oscar-winning actresses Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Also in the cast of Fast & Furious 9 are Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as the new franchise character Leysa, a woman linked to Dom’s past, and Reggaeton king Ozuna in a cameo role.

Fast & Furious 9 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.

Don't look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
