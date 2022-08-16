Viola Davis will be the villain in the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’

‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’ (The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes), the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’, continues to add names to its cast. The most recent is that of the Oscar winner Viola Davis, who will play Volumnia Gaul, the film’s villain.

This has been announced by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, producer of the film, in statements collected by Screen Rant. “The Hunger Games films have always been acclaimed for their exceptional castingand we are delighted to continue that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul“, assures Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate. “His formidable and powerful presence will add complexity and threats to this history”, he adds.

Volumnia Gaul will play the villain and director of the Games in Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, which is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 17, 2023. In the Suzanne Collins novel on which the film is based, Gaul is a sadist and calculating character who contributes to the young Coriolanus Snow becoming the tyrant leader of Panem who shows The Hunger Games, whose prequel is set several decades earlier.

Viola Davis, who will premiere her new film, La mujer rey, on October 14, won the Oscar in 2017 and the Golden Globe Best Supporting Actress for her role as Rose Maxson in Fences. Davis, the Afro-descendant performer with the highest number of Oscar nominations (the last one in 2021 for The Mother of Blues), has also recently played amanda waller in the DC Universe and Michelle Obama in the series The First Lady.

“Years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, Coriolanus Snow, 18, is the last hope of his fading bloodline, a once-proud family that fell from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the X Hunger Games looming imminent, young Snow is alarmed when he is appointed as a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the impoverished child tribute. District 12.

But after Lucy Gray commands Panem’s full attention by singing defiantly during the Harvest ceremony, Snow thinks she could turn the odds in her favor. Combining his flair for showmanship and his new political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will finally reveal who is a songbird and a snake“, reads the official synopsis of the film.

In addition to Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul, Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents also features in its main cast Peter Dinklage (Casca Highbottom), Rachel Zegler (Gray Baird), Tom Blyth (Coriolanus Snow), Hunter Schafer (Tigris Snow), Laurel Marsden (Mayfair Lipp), Jason Schwartzman (Lucretius ‘Lucky’ Flickerman), Josh Andrés Rivera (Sejanus Plinth) , Ashley Liao (Clemensia Dovecote) and Mackenzie Lansing (Coral).