Viral video: Shakira defeated Jimmy Fallon in a TikTok dance challenge and users went crazy | Colombia | United States | Trend | VIRAL

Shakira has once again surprised millions of users, this time by participating in a fun dance challenge TikTok alongside host Jimmy Fallon. The Colombian singer not only overwhelmed her opponent, but her videos were made viral. The accolades did not wait.

Shakira She was one of the guests on ‘The Tonight Show’, the successful show hosted by American Jimmy Fallon. In addition to revealing her facet as her mother during the interview, both personalities faced each other in a dance duel.

The stars, it should be noted, had to see the viral TikTok choreographies only once and then imitate them on the television set. The first dance chosen was the viral hit ‘My Money Don’t Jiggle’, in which Shakira came out on top. Fallon, meanwhile, “stumbled upon recreation,” notes Dexerto.

The second choreography was ‘Te Felicito’, the song that the Colombian sings with Rauw Alejandro. The artist had no problem performing the “robotic” steps, while the public rewarded the driver’s attempt with applause.

TikTok users shower Shakira with praise: “She doesn’t age”

Shakira’s choreographies were uploaded to her TikTok account and, in just 24 hours, the videos accumulated more than 36 million views. In addition, users did not miss the opportunity to praise the 45-year-old singer, who looks radiant.

“Shakira is always pretty, she never gets old,” one user commented. “The years do not pass by you (Shakira),” wrote another follower.

How many children does Shakira have with Gerard Piqué?

Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué have two children: Milan, 9 years old, and Sasha, 6, according to Hola. The Colombian she met the Barcelona footballer in 2010, the year in which the latter was crowned world champion with Spain.

What does Shakira’s name mean?

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, better known as ‘Shakira’, was born on February 2, 1977 in Barranquilla, Colombia and is an only child, according to El País. Her father, William Mebarak Chadid, is of Lebanese origin, while her mother, Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado, is of Catalan descent. Her name in Arabic means “grateful”.

Who is Jimmy Fallon?

James Thomas Fallon, Jr., better known as Jimmy Fallon, was born in Brooklyn, New York, on September 19, 1974. He is an American comedian, television presenter and actor, according to Wikipedia.