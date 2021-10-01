News

Visa aims at payments between different blockchains: here is the first smart contract on the Ethereum testnet

The payment giant Visa aims to achieve a kind of universal “hub” that allows you to carry out transfers of value even on different blockchains, thus allowing to make payments and transfers of digital assets between different protocols and wallets, whether they are cryptocurrencies, stablecoins or CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency).

The official announcement, issued yesterday, speaks of a “Universal Payment Channel“and that is a system of interoperability between blockchains that the company has been working on since 2018 with the aim of developing a framework that works independently from the underlying blockchain mechanisms.

“Imagine splitting a check with friends, when everyone uses a different kind of money – some a CDBC like the Swedish eKrona, some a private stablecoin like USDC. It may very well be a reality in the not too distant future. […] Ultimately, the UPC solution aims to act as a network of blockchain networks, adding value to multiple forms of money movement, regardless of whether they come from the Visa network or other networks “, reads the announcement. an example of a UPC smart contract was issued on the Ethereum testnet, which can be viewed on this Etherscan page.

Visa has for some time embraced the blockchain world with conviction: in 2020 it started a collaboration with Circle to support the USDC stablecoin on some credit cards and just last month it bought a CryptoPunk NFT, also releasing a positive prospective analysis on this. type of digital assets. The company also shared in recent months that over $ 1 billion was spent on cryptocurrency-related Visa cards during the year.

