Vitamin C and Amino Acid Improve Long Covid Symptoms – Medicine

Symptoms of long Covid, such as typical fatigue and shortness of breath, can be reduced thanks to a supplement that combines vitamin C with an amino acid, L-arginine. This is demonstrated by the results of an Italian study published in the international journal Virology, which showed a significant improvement in strength and endurance.

L-arginine is a semi-essential amino acid, which helps protect the endothelium, or the tissue that lines the inner surface of blood vessels, damage to which is one of the most dangerous effects of Sars-Cov-2 infection. Last September, the results of a study conducted by the Cotugno Hospital, the Federico II University of Naples and the Albert Einstein University of New York were published in The Lancet, which showed, in patients hospitalized for Covid, such as intake of this amino acid was associated with a reduction in assisted ventilation and a reduction in days spent in hospital.

In the new study, the team led by Giovanni Fazio, director of the Department of cardiology and internal medicine of the Triolo Zancla hospital in Palermo, demonstrates that oral supplementation of Bioarginina® C for 30 days improves a series of parameters in subjects suffering from Long-Covid, particularly in patients between 40 and 50 years, free of other diseases. The subjects involved improved both the amount of walking they could do in 6 minutes (Six minute walking test), and the respiratory capacity during the journey, showing a significant improvement in functional parameters measured by cardio-pulmonary tests. In light of these results, and considering the absence of contraindications and side effects, other hospitals are now collecting data on the role of the association of L-arginine and Vitamin C in Long-Covid.