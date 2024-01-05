Vitor Roque’s controversial penalty and blunders by Barcelona critics after win over Las Palmas

Having conceded a goal under the “former law” in the first 15 minutes of the game, the gaffe debut of his new Brazilian reinforcement Vitor Roque until he returned due to Gundogan’s late penalty, sparking talk on social media about something.

This Thursday, Barcelona salvaged a long-suffering victory over Las Palmas thanks to until the penalty scored by German Ilkay Gundogan in the final minutes of a match in which the team led by Javi Hernandez experienced everything.

The game started poorly for Barcelona, ​​as in the 12th minute they conceded a goal with all the signature of the “law of the former”: Munir El Haddadi and Sandro Ramireztwo young players from the culé team organized the game, which ended at the gate of Iñaki Pena and, as a result, with a score of 1:0 in favor of the local team.

In pursuit of victory, the Barça team looked to their strikers, but Lewandowski and Raphinha were not very accurate in front of goal.

Only in the second half did Ferran Torres, after a pass from Sergi Roberto, manage to beat Alvaro Valles and make the score 1:1 (55).

At the age of 78, young Vitor Roque, a Brazilian footballer from Atlético Paranaense, made his debut, signing a contract for eight seasons and bringing a promising attack to Xavi’s team.

Roque’s first game in the culé top was a victory, but it could have been better as the 18-year-old took Robert Lewandowski’s place He had options to score (up to two clean ones), but he missed them.

When it seemed like everything would end in a draw, Ilkay Gundogan was brought down in the box and the referee decided the action deserved a penalty.

The German shook off the dust and calmly sent the ball into the back of the Las Palmas goal, securing victory for the Catalan team and continuing their pursuit of leaders Real Madrid and Girona.