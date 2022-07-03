Vivien Lyra Blair: landing in a distant galaxy at the age of 9 – 07/03/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Disney+ (where there is an exclusive channel for movies from starwars and all its derivatives) continues to successfully exploit the universe created by george lucas (who sold his production company to the mouse company many years ago) at the end of the 1970s. And he does it with series that have taken secondary characters from the original plot, transforming them into new protagonists, or going back in time to tell what that the filmmaker at the time did not count.

This is how the series first came about The Mandalorianlater boba fett book and -recently- Obi-Wan Kenobi. As expected (because money alone is not enough to make masterpieces), these productions have been disparate; They have left good things and others not so much. And they have given a screen to novice or unsuccessful actors who, in some cases, would already be securing a future in the industry. One of these cases is that of the very small Vivien Lyra Blair (turned ten last month), who plays Princess Obi-Wan Kenobi Leia Organa, a role with which the late actress Carrie Fisher (1956-2016) became known worldwide. In episode 1 of the new series, Leia is kidnapped from her home on Alderaan by bounty hunters, one of whom is played by Flea, the bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. From that moment on, the little princess steals a good part of the plot that will unfold in the following chapters.

The latest Disney production on the Star Wars universe is set 10 years after what happened in Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker face death on the planet Mustafar. And as expected (spoiler necessary), in this latest series he returns to the screen Darth Vader (the baddest villain among all the bad guys), formerly Anakin, a Jedi with existential doubts who went over to the dark side without knowing that he had two children: Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, hero of the first Star Wars movies. Predictably, bringing the half-jedi-half-robot back to the screen with his scary mask could go well or badly. And this is where opinions are divided. Beyond that, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series also “brought to life” Leia, in this case played in her earliest childhood by Vivien Lyra Blair, who literally eats her scenes with freshness and rebelliousness. her.

A “vast” career

Being very young, her parents realized that she had a talent for playing characters, they prepared her with private acting classes and looked for roles in various productions for her. Ella vivien surprised her at the casting and, in this way, in 2018, at just 6 years old, she became part of the miniseries Waco (based on the siege of the US federal government on a sect) and the movie Bird Box: Blindfoldeda post-apocalyptic horror thriller film starring Sandra Bullock.

“I had my eyes covered with Bird Box, but I always keep an eye on the animals. That’s why I’m a vegetarian! ”Little Vivien then declared in an interview, about the series that became the most watched on Netflix. When she was 6 years old, she was already involved in social causes: “I have been a vegetarian since I was born. I have always loved animals very much and I never thought of doing something that could hurt them, ”she said in a video recorded for PETA, an organization that fights for animal rights, based in the United States.

In addition, Vivien has participated in the series undebted of 2020 (on parents suffocated by debt) and in superheroics (2021), a children’s adventure with a quirky plot and cartoonish special effects. Her consecration as a child-actress has been achieved with Obi-Wan Kenobi, where she plays a 10-year-old Princess Leia, having recorded her chapters when she was somewhat younger than her character.

Some fans have noted that she is “Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Baby Yoda.” And it could be said that the comparison is valid in this new series about the Star Wars saga: it is a childish, innocent and secondary character, but one who has a strong impact on the script and is essential to sprinkle freshness on a story of battles between good and evil.

In 2019, with the premiere of The Mandalorian, the image of Baby Yoda became an icon of the networks and an object of desire for children and adults (from cups to dolls and backpacks of this green alien were sold and sold). Baby Yoda, whose real name is Grogu, appeared as a new character, a member of the same species as the Jedi master, but younger and smaller, almost like a baby (he was 50 years old, almost nothing for his species) who robbed him of good part of the prominence to the bounty hunter Mandalorian.

Vivien also acted in the 2020 family film We Can Be Heroes (along with fellow Star Wars actor Pedro Pascal) and in the Apple TV miniseries Mr Corman with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Debra Winger. But the thing does not end here: soon it will be seen in The First Lady (about the life of Michelle Obama), pending release in 2022.

On her Instagram account, which is run by her parents, she has 240,000 followers. She there she can be seen playing her characters, posing next to the lousy Darth Vader, with her kitty Riley and even singing and playing the piano (which she does very well).

Vivien Lyra Blair with Ewan McGregor.

A “small” tribute to Carrie Fisher Lola is the droid that accompanies Princess Leia throughout the entire Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but her origins are in Carrie Fisher’s past: the actress who originally brought Darth Vader’s daughter to life had a little bird called “Lola”. The little flying robot plays a role similar to that played by R2-D2: he is a vulnerable character who can become a key piece of the plot.