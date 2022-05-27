Vivien Lyra Blair plays a little princess Leia in the series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ | Television | Entertainment

It is the time when the galactic empire rules with Darth Vader as its dark and terrifying leader. The few remaining jedis hide in the shadowsbut Vader’s government is determined to find and exterminate them.

the new series Obi-Wan Kenobireleased last night on the Disney Plus platform, begins by recounting that historic persecution in its first two chapters and its producers considered the opportunity to launch an emerging actress into stardom: Vivien Lyra Blair.

Although the previous trailer for the series focused the public’s interest on the childhood of Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely)the first hour and a half of production puts everyone’s eyes on little princess Leia (Blair)who after birth was adopted as the daughter of Senator Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), on the planet Alderaan and grows up happily sheltered in a home environment where she learns about diplomacy and prepares as a future senator.

Following the story of the saga, Leia is then 10 years old, for only a decade has passed since the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sithwhen Anakin, real father of Leia and Luke, succumbed to the dark side of the Force becoming Darth Vader.

Despite her young age, Blair stands out from the beginning for her loquacious performance, sweetness and wit.

Vivien Lyra Blair attends the premiere of ‘Bird Box’ in New York, September 2018.

However, this is not the first time that the little actress is part of a success of the streaming well in 2018, he already accompanied Sandra Bullock in the famous bird box thriller. Among the actress’s other film credits is superkids (2020) and The First Ladystill pending release this 2022.

“Her eyes were covered with BirdBoxbut I always take care of the animals. That’s why I’m a vegetarian!”, told Vivien in 2019 during an interview with PETA and revealed that she has been a vegetarian since birth.

Also is on Instagram at the @vivienlyrablair accountmanaged by their parents and without publications yet.