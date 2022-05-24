Volodymyr Zelensky, Mila Kunis, Zoë Kravitz among the Jews in the Time 100 list

Volodymyr Zelensky the Jewish president of Ukraine who led his country during the Russian invasion that began in late February, has been included in the magazine’s annual list Time of the 100 most influential people in the world. Zelensky was listed in the “leaders” category, and his entry was written by US President Joe Biden.

Several Jewish artists also appeared on the list published on Monday, including another with Ukrainian descent: the actress Mila Kunis , who emigrated from Chernivtsi to the United States at age 7 and launched a campaign that has raised more than $36 million for Ukrainian refugee relief efforts. Other actors included Andrew Garfield, Sarah Jessica Parker and Zoë Kravitz, as well as the comedian from Saturday night Live Pete Davidson, who has just announced his departure after seven years on the show.

Taika Waititi, the New Zealand Maori Jewish director of fame JoJoRabbit , had Jewish actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen write his entry. In JoJoRabbit a member of the Hitler Youth discovers that his mother (played by Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in her attic.

Andy Jassy, ​​who became CEO of Amazon last year, was named in the “titans” category.

Other Jews on the list include photographer and anti-opioid crisis activist Nan Goldin, who led protests against the museum’s ties to the Sackler family of Purdue Pharma, and David Zaslav, CEO and chairman. from Warner Bros. Discovery.