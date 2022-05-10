Wall Street closed at its lowest level in more than a year after several weeks of losses.

Stockbrokers work at the New York Stock Exchange (USA), in a file photograph. EFE/Justin Lane



Stocks deepened their losses on Wall Street on Monday, sending the S&P 500 to its lowest close in more than a year.

The reference index comes from suffering its fifth consecutive weekly lossas renewed concern about the Chinese economy added to markets already hit by rising interest rates.

Stocks fell in Europe and much of Asia, as did everything from old-economy oil to new-economy bitcoin. The S&P 500 dropped 3.2% and the nasdaq fell 4.3%. The index dow jones fell 2%. The 10-year Treasury bond yield fell to 3.03%.

Most of the damage this year has been the result of Aggressive shift from the Federal Reserve to doing everything it can to prop up financial markets and the economy. The central bank has already withdrawn its key short-term interest rate from its all-time low of zero, where it stood for most of the pandemic. Last week, he signaled that further increases of double the usual amount could be reached in the coming months, in the hope of ending high inflation plaguing the economy.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (Tom Williams/REUTERS/file)

The moves will slow down the economy by making it more expensive to borrow. The risk is that the Fed could cause a recession if it moves too far or too fast. Meanwhile, higher rates discourage investors from paying very high prices for investments, because investors can get more than before by owning super-safe Treasuries.

that helped cause a roughly 28% drop for bitcoin since the beginning of aprilfor example. It fell 3.9% on Monday.

Concerns about China, the world’s second-largest economy, added to pessimism on Monday.. Analysts cited comments over the weekend from a Chinese official who warned of a serious employment situationas the country hopes to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The authorities of Shanghai they have returned to tighten restrictionsamid complaints from citizens that it feels endless, just as the city emerged from a month of strict lockdown following an outbreak.

The fear is that the China’s strict anti-COVID policies add further disruption to global trade and supply chainswhile dragging down its economy, which for years was the main engine of global growth.

Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during a quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai, China. May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

In the past, Wall Street has been able to remain stable despite similar pressures due to the strong growth in profits being produced by companies.

But this most recent earnings reporting season for big US companies has generated less enthusiasm. Companies across the board are reporting higher earnings for the latest quarter than expected, as is often the case. But the discouraging signs for future growth have been abundant.

The number of companies that mentioned “weak demand” on their conference calls following earnings reports jumped to the highest level since the second quarter of 2020, strategist Savita Subramanian wrote in a BofA Global Research report. Tech gains are also lagging, he said.

The tech sector is the largest in the S&P 500 by market value, giving it additional weight for market moves. Many tech-oriented companies saw a surge in profits during the pandemic as people looked for new ways to work and play while cooped up at home. But the slowdown in its earnings growth leaves its shares vulnerable after their prices soared so high on expectations of continued earnings.

Higher interest rates engineered by the Federal Reserve are also hitting its stock prices particularly hard. because they are considered some of the most expensive on the market. The Nasdaq Composite’s loss of about 25% by 2022 so far is much steeper than that of other indices.

Even the energy sector, a star player in recent weeks, came under pressure on Monday. (REUTERS/Nick Oxford)

The 10-year Treasury yield soared to its highest level since 2018 as inflation and expectations for Fed action rose. It moderated on Monday, falling to 3.08% from 3.12% on Friday night. But it is still more than double the level of 1.51% where the year began.

In Asian stock markets, the Nikkei 225 from Japan fell 2.5% and the Kospi of South Korea lost 1.3%. Shares in Shanghai rose 0.1%.

In Europethe ACC 40 from France fell 2.2% and the DAX from Germany lost 1.5%. The FTSE100 from London down 1.9%.

Aside from concerns about inflation and coronavirus restrictions, the war in Ukraine remains a major source of uncertainty. More than 60 people are feared dead after a Russian bomb ripped through a school used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said. Moscow forces stepped up their attack on defenders inside the Mariupol steel plant in an apparent race to capture the city ahead of Russia’s Victory Day holiday on Monday.

Even the energy sector, a star player in recent weeks, came under pressure on Monday. The Benchmark US crude fell 4.5% at $104.80 a barrel, although it is still up almost 40% this year. The crude Brentthe international standard, fell 4.1% at $107.82 a barrel.

(With information from AP)

Keep reading:

How is the economic, social and political panorama of Latin America in 2022