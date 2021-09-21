War breaks out for Château Miraval

The war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Five years after their separation, the two actors are still fighting over the custody of their six children. A new legal dispute adds more meat to the fire, effectively making the situation more complicated and hotter than ever. According to what we read in the American media, the actor has filed a new lawsuit against his ex-wife. Object of the dispute? Château Miraval, the castle where the Brangelina family got married in 2014.

Loading... Advertisements

Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie and her collaborators of trying to exclude him from a profitable sale of the property, which also includes a rich vineyard. Miraval is owned by Quimicum, a Pitt company that initially owned 60% of the facility. Jolie with her Nouvel held 40% of the shares. Three years before the separation, Brad had transferred some shares to his ex-wife, who had thus obtained 50%.

Now – according to Brad Pitt’s lawyers – Angelina Jolie is trying to sell Château Miraval without consulting the ex-husband. A matter that sent the Hollywood star into a rage, so he decided to take legal action. Brad blamed his wife for never making an interest in the property in recent years and neglecting it a lot with his company by ignoring the various maintenance fees.

“Angelina is trying to get revenge on Brad in all ways”, some people from Pitt’s entourage assured. “This is yet another attempt by Jolie to circumvent the rules and fail to fulfill her obligations”they added.

In the castle, which is located in France more precisely in Provence, Brad and Angelina got married in great secret in 2014 after ten years of engagement. For a long time Château Miraval was the couple’s hangout, who loved to spend long holidays in Europe, away from prying eyes, with their children.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in August 2016 speaking of “Irreconcilable differences” and asking for the exclusive custody of their six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and the twins Vivienne and Nox, 12. Last June, however, the Los Angeles Court opted for custody joint. A win for Brad Pitt that Angelina Jolie did not accept enough to promise that her battle against her colleague is not over yet.