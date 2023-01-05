News

War in Ukraine: Putin orders 36-hour unilateral ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas (and what is Kyiv’s response)

Vladimir Putin with Russian Patriarch Cyril.

Vladimir Putin has decided to give the Ukrainians a break and has ordered his troops to cease attacks on their neighbor for the next 36 hours.

The Russian president has taken the measure in response to the request made hours before by the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Cyril, who requested a ceasefire between Friday and Saturday, in respect a Christmas parties.

Russians and Ukrainians are predominantly Orthodox Christians and therefore celebrate the birth of Christ in Januarybecause they are guided by the Julian calendar and not by the Gregorian.

“(President) Putin ordered (Defense Minister Igor) Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire regime from the 12:00 p.m. (local time) from January 6 until midnight (local time) January 7 along the entire line of combat of the parties in Ukraine,” Russian state media announced, citing information from the Kremlin.

