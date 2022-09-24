War in Ukraine: Putin replaces general in charge of army logistics after latest Russian failures

47 minutes

image source, Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired the general in charge of managing the Russian military’s troubled logistics operations in Ukraine. reverse

Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov, 67, was removed from his post on Saturday, the Defense Ministry reported via Telegram.

The general was “released” and will go on to perform another function, according to the agency.

Replaced by “the butcher of Mariupol”

He will be replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsevwho led the brutal siege of the Russian armed forces on the port city of Mariupol.

General Bulgakov had led military logistics operations since 2008 and was responsible for keeping Russian troops supplied after their deployment to Syria in 2015.

Analysts believe that he had lost influence in Moscow in recent months, with many pointing to him as responsible for the chaotic logistics operations that have hampered Russia’s advance and left its troops without supplies.

In recent months, the Kremlin has been forced to reach out to North Korea and Iran, two of its few remaining allies, for new artillery and drone supplies.

General Bulgakov’s dismissal comes at a time when images are circulating on social media showing newly recruited Russian troops. with rusty assault rifles.

Pro-war voices in Russia have welcomed his departure.

The appointment of Colonel-General Mizintsev, who has been sanctioned by the UK for his role in commanding the siege of Mariupol, is likely to be welcomed by hardliners in Moscow.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev.

Mizintsev, whom the Ukrainians nicknamed “the butcher of Mariupol“, also led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of orchestrating a brutal bombing campaign that leveled the city of Aleppo.

When he announced the sanctions on this military man, the UK Foreign Office accused him of having used “reprehensible tactics” and committed “atrocities” in the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Problems with logistics and equipment

The relief ordered by Putin comes after reports were published that the Russian president has personally taken over the war tasks and has begun giving orders to generals in Ukraine.

US officials told CNN that the increasingly “dysfunctional command structure” in Moscow has forced Putin to take a more active role in the war.

Last month, UK defense officials suggested the Russian leader had pushed aside his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, after senior ministry officials derided the top general’s “ineffective and outdated leadership.”

Meanwhile, the New York Times claimed that Putin denied his commanders permission to withdraw from the southern city of Kherson, where Ukrainian troops are slowly advancing.

Citing US intelligence sources, the newspaper said his refusal to consider a withdrawal had lowered morale among Russian troops in the city, who are largely cut off from their supply lines and rely on a series of bridges. of boats to refit.