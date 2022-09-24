News

War in Ukraine: Putin replaces general in charge of army logistics after latest Russian failures

Photo of Zach Zach14 hours ago
0 39 2 minutes read

General Dmitry Bulgakov

image source, Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired the general in charge of managing the Russian military’s troubled logistics operations in Ukraine. reverse

Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov, 67, was removed from his post on Saturday, the Defense Ministry reported via Telegram.

The general was “released” and will go on to perform another function, according to the agency.

Replaced by “the butcher of Mariupol”

He will be replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsevwho led the brutal siege of the Russian armed forces on the port city of Mariupol.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach14 hours ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Hurricane Ian | tropical storm | Tropical Depression 9 in Miami, Florida LIVE | A state of emergency is declared throughout Florida due to the possible impact of a cyclone | United States | WORLD

4 hours ago

The “tips”, the lifesaver of waiters and their families

5 hours ago

Iranian girls protest decades of oppression

5 hours ago

Ron DeSantis declares an emergency in Florida due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button