We already know who Kate Middleton inherited her style from: Carole’s ‘look’ with a flowered dress and a denim jacket for a day at Wimbledon

Much like the Ascot horse races, Wimbledon It is one of the unmissable events in which to be seen in London. During the days that the tournaments are held, it is common to see actors and members of the Royal Family on their way to the stands. A moment that usually leaves us with more than one hint of style at the hands of familiar faces ranging from Kate Middleton to Sienna Miller or Princess Beatrice of York. Yesterday it was Kate Middleton’s mother who left us one of those outfits inspiring to take note.

Karwai Tang/getty images

Carol Middleton chose an original floral jumpsuit, with puffed sleeves made of linen. An ideal garment for this season of the year and with a flower print that gave it an irresistible romantic touch. A monkey that he has combined with a Hunter cowgirl white with colored accessories naked. A handbag and high-heeled shoes mary jane.

In addition to how comfortable and, at the same time, impeccable its style is, Carole Middleton reveals a couple of British brands at more than affordable prices. One is Bodenthe brand of its floral jumpsuit, a family business that started in 1991 and that today is more than consolidated in the English market, the most expensive garments are around 115 euros and flower prints and romantic style shirts are their specialty .