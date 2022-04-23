The symptoms of Covid 19 are among the most diverse. Everyone’s experience with the virus is different and depends on multiple factors. In any case, each individual is different and has an immune response, in some ways, different to the disease. Vaccines have allowed the elimination or strong reduction of the serious consequences of Covid 19. Fortunately, many people enter and leave the disease today without problems and with few symptoms.

However, it is not the same for everyone. The subjective predisposition of each changes the effects of the virus on our body. It is possible that one has felt, or experienced firsthand, that among the symptoms of Covid 19 there was the loss of taste and smell. Not only, therefore, a situation similar to the flu, with headache, exhaustion, fever and cold, but also this specific symptom.

Studies on flavors and smells

While the reports of the loss of taste and smell became more consistent and widespread, the scholars were set in motion. An interesting study of the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia in Pennsylvanina. The researchers had investigated a sample of 138,785 patients, among them 32,918, as many as 37%, had reported a sensory loss. Translated, out of 10 patients 4 experienced this symptom, the most affected range was that between 36 and 50 years.

The scholars then conducted a series of tests using various types of smells and tastes to verify whether the patients had objectively incurred sensory loss. They saw that there were cases of both ageusia, not feeling any taste, and dysgeusia, feeling a different taste. The Department of Neuroscience of Padua has, in some way, confirmed these data. Of 202 patients examined, 64% found loss of taste and smell. Therefore, a very common condition among those who contract the virus.

We could recover lost taste and smell due to Covid 19 thanks to this simple home remedy according to science

Researchers found that the loss of taste and smell occurs mainly from two main causes. In the first case there is an edema of the nasal mucosa which causes it to swell. When the virus disappears, the swelling also disappears and the subject returns to smell normally. More serious, and unfortunately it seems even more frequent, that the sensory loss derives from a neural problem. That is, the virus compromises the olfactory epithelium, creating a lesion that is difficult to heal. In the case of edema of the nasal mucosa, a cortisone nasal spray was found to be sufficient to greatly improve the patient’s sensory situation.

While when the problem is of a neural type, researchers have found a more “home” solution. In fact, we could recover lost taste and smell due to Covid 19 by using substances with a very strong taste and smell. Scholars have, in fact, tried to stimulate the compromised epithelium with familiar and intense smells. They tried with cloves, lemon, but also parmesan and vinegar. They were able to verify that in many cases these smells helped patients to get out of the condition of sensory block.

