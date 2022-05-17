Entertainment

We finally know why boxing is the favorite sport of models

Top models’ favorite workout? Boxing. Between a green juice and a meditation session, it’s the sport that you absolutely have to practice today.

Of gigi and Bella Hadid to Karlie Kloss, Jourdan Dunn and Joan Smalls, today’s cover girls pack a punch. Boxing, which has nothing to do with Pilates, the workout so often associated with the body of supermodels, is a great way to release pent-up tension, boost mental health and, most importantly, get everyone working. muscle groups.

“Boxing is an endurance sport, in other words the easiest and fastest way to get a lean body,” explains George Venessco-founder of jab-box in London and former captain of the England boxing team. “Throwing a punch involves a rotational motion, which comes from the feet and travels through the body. This gives you a tight waist and abs. Plus, this repeated motion uses a lot more muscle groups than when throwing a punch. a run or a spinning class, for example.”

The physical certainly, but not only…

George Veness has trained many models and touts boxing as one of the best ways to get a muscular body, whatever your goals. But it’s not just about physical appearance. It’s a fun way to improve coordination, strength, mental resilience, mood, alertness, balance and posture, and best of all, it doesn’t feel like a workout grueling workout.

