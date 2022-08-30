“We had everything planned to leave”: Britney Spears recounts the secret romance she had during her guardianship

Placed under the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears for many years, Britney Spears has revealed that she met a man during this dark period of her life, with whom she considered fleeing far from the United States.

A true icon of pop culture in the 2000s, Britney Spears has had a very eventful existence so far. As a reminder, the singer was placed under the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears in 2008. Finally, after 13 long years, the musician managed to put an end to this situation by court order, to the delight of his fans. The latter have also supported him tirelessly throughout his legal battle against his father in this case. From now on, Britney Spears is finally completely free of her choices. She also recently married her companion Sam Asghari.

However, the pop-star was close to running away with another man when she was still under the guardianship of her father. Now removed from social media, in an effort to preserve her sanity, Britney Spears revealed in a video posted on Youtube that she had had a secret romance a few years ago. “I was talking to a man, and he wanted to leave the country with me. We planned everything to leave, it was a secret relationship“, explained the singer. In the end, the pop-star did not follow up on this relationship, in particular because of her father, whose reprisals she feared. “I was afraid he would lock me up or really hurt me“, she added, without giving more details on the identity of the man she dated.

Britney Spears: ‘I don’t get anything out of sharing all this’

During that same video, which she has since deleted from Youtube, Britney Spears revealed that she received many interview requests to tell her story. One of them came from the famous American host Oprah Winfrey, who had already questioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when the latter left the British royal family to come to settle in Los Angeles. Whether the singer was offered a lot of money to indulge in front of the cameras, she has finally declined all solicitations for now. “I get nothing from sharing all of this. I get offered to do interviews with Oprah and so many people for lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of this“, she said.